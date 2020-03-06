The younger Thomas resigned from the council in 2012, after being charged with embezzlement and tax fraud.

Several local leaders embraced his return to city politics this week, saying he deserves a second chance, while others said his crimes disqualify him. Thomas said he is trying to make amends and give back to the community he betrayed.

AD

AD

“I just think if we live in a world that doesn’t redeem people, what kind of world do we live in?” he asked in an interview. “Once people pay their debt to society, they should be given a fair opportunity to come back, and that’s really why I’m staying involved.”

All eight political wards in the District have a Democratic committeeman and committeewoman, elected by voters in the Democratic primary.

Romaine Thomas, the former council member’s mother, is Ward 5’s committeewoman. Harry Thomas ran uncontested for the other position after the person elected in 2018 stepped down.

“As chair of the Ward 5 Democrats, I look forward to working with Harry Thomas Jr. so as long as he’s ready to work and serve,” said Gordon-Andrew Fletcher, the former committeeman for Ward 5.

AD

Ursula Higgins, a neighborhood commissioner in Ward 5, said Thomas deserved a second chance, especially because of all his family has done for the city (in addition to her party position, his mother was a longtime elementary school principal).

AD

“Yes, he has had things he has done in the past, and he has paid the price for his actions,” Higgins said. “But I also think he has the heart and desire for the city to go in a positive direction.”

Other former constituents said Thomas can find redemption — but not through politics.

“There’s no way he can redeem the way he mismanaged the public trust,” said Kathy Henderson, a former neighborhood commissioner and council candidate. “He didn’t serve with a stellar record of delivering, and this was a lapse of judgment. He came to office for the purpose of concocting a scheme to steal from children.”

AD

Thomas pleaded guilty after prosecutors accused him of steering taxpayer money intended for nonprofits serving children into his own pocket to pay for a luxury sports-utility vehicle, expensive trips and exotic shoes.

AD

Prosecutors said he hatched the scheme before entering office. Thomas apologized during a sentencing hearing and said he lost his “moral compass.”

Thomas’s incarceration ended in 2015. On Friday, Thomas described the criminal conviction as a “bump in the road” and “one chapter that does not define my life.”

His mother said her son has a right to serve his city and redeem the family name.

“We are a bedrock for this community,” said Romaine Thomas, 90. “We’ve given back to the city more than they will ever be able to realize.”

AD

Thomas was among several new faces in D.C. politics brought down by political scandal earlier this decade, including former council chairman Kwame Brown and at-large council member Michael A. Brown.

Kwame Brown, who resigned after a bank fraud conviction, now hosts a political talk show on Facebook. Michael Brown, who went to prison for taking bribes from an undercover officer, has said he is considering running for office again this year.

AD

The most recent politician to do wrong and attempt a comeback is former Ward 2 council member Jack Evans, who filed to run for his old seat days after relinquishing it, when was facing expulsion by his peers over ethics violations. He was the subject of a federal investigation but has not been charged with a crime.

AD

Evans (D), who served 29 years on the council, faced a hostile reception at his first appearance at a candidate forum Thursday.

Thomas, in contrast, eased his way back into politics. He worked on Dionne Reeder’s unsuccessful 2018 council campaign and has done consulting work for local businesses. He told The Post he has also been advocating for criminal justice reform and against prison labor.

Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), who unsuccessfully challenged Thomas in 2010 and won the special election to succeed him, did not return a request for comment. Thomas said he is satisfied with McDuffie’s record and would not challenge him.

AD

But Thomas did not rule out launching a political comeback if the seat becomes vacant.

AD