“We are promoting our D.C. values of inclusivity around the world,” the mayor said when asked about the trip’s benefits for District residents. “Letting the world know that we are Washingtonians, not just who you see in the White House and that has been increasingly important in the last two-and-a-half years.”

For her Ethi­o­pia visit, her fifth foreign trip since her 2014 election, Bowser led a 70 member delegation that toured Addis Ababa, the nation’s capital, where they renewed a Sister City agreement, met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, and sampled lamb stew, enjera and other local delicacies.

After an hour flight to the town of Lalibela, they toured underground cathedrals and a school that was modernized by a Bowser donor who was on the trip. Before returning home, the mayor also accepted congratulations when Addis Ababa’s mayor, Takele Uma Banti, dedicated “Mayor Muriel Bowser Street.” The mayor’s office announced the designation in a press release that also reported that another location in Addis Ababa had been renamed “Washington D.C. Square.”

Her delegation included two council members, Brandon Todd (D-Ward 4) and Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5), nine administration officials, two members of her security detail, and the mayor’s official photographer. Their $77,000 travel expenses were paid by the District government, said Chanda Washington, spokeswoman for the Deputy Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, which organized the trip along with the D.C. Chamber of Commerce.

The delegation's more than 50 non-governmental members — a mix of business executives, community leaders, and school officials — paid their own way, she said.

The delegation included supporters who collectively -- along with their companies -- contributed more than $110,000 to Bowser’s campaigns and inaugural fund, according to campaign finance records. At least a dozen of the travelers have business with the District as either government contractors or vendors.

For example, a company owned by one delegation member, Rudy Seikaly of MCN Build, has received more than $500 million from the District for building a fire house, schools, homeless shelters and recreation facilities, records show. Another delegation member, Casey Stringer, founded Broughton Construction, which has received $36 million in District government payments for work on libraries and schools.

Both companies were among five represented on the trip that have donated the maximum allowed $10,000 to the mayor’s inaugural fund, records show.

Craig Holman, a government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen, the nonprofit public advocacy organization, said that the merit of such trips can be undermined “when you have major donors and contractors rubbing elbows with the mayor and getting a chance to form an intimate close relationship.

“It starts to reek of political opportunism,” he said.

Asked for the potential to curry favor with her, Bowser said, “People who are interested to go can go...Sometimes people criticize how large our delegations are but that’s how more people can be involved.”

Seikaly, 55, who posted a photo of himself with the mayor in Ethi­o­pia on his Facebook page, said his work in the District began during the administration of Mayor Adrian Fenty (D) and that District agency officials — not Bowser — determine whether his firm is awarded contracts.

“The mayor doesn’t give me work,” he said in a phone interview from Lebanon where he traveled after Ethi­o­pia. “I don’t get work from the top down, I get it from the bottom up.”

Seikaly said he viewed the trip as a chance to network with Ethio­pian leaders who can assist with his various philanthropic causes in their country, which have included modernizing a hospital wing, opening orphanages, and renovating a school.

“It helps me make connections,” Seikaly said.

Last Sunday, Seikaly showed Bowser the school he modernized near Lalibela, as well as the orphanages he opened, one for boys and another for girls. “It was the highlight of their life,” he said, referring to the children. “They got to talk to a powerful African American woman who looks like them. It gives them hope. We’re lifting them out of the gutter.”

Foreign excursions are common for mayors and governors, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, whose globe trotting has included an eight day mission to Australia in September and a 12 day tour of Asia in 2015. New York City’s mayors consider it a job requirement to travel to places such as Israel, Ireland and Italy because so many of their constituents have connections to those countries.

Such trips “can lead to new markets for local firms and even attract foreign investors,” said Mitchell Moss, a New York University public policy professor. But there’s another practical benefit, he said.

“Every politician is a hero the further they are from home,” he said.

When he was mayor, Marion Barry’s trips to Asia and Africa drew scrutiny because of questions about his spending. Former Mayor Anthony Williams’s overseas travel became fodder for criticism because of the frequency of his trips, which in the last two years of his tenure included forays to China, England, Greece, Africa, and South Africa.

Bowser’s trips have included El Salvador, Israel and Cuba. Her 2015 trip to China raised questions because her administration invited two businessmen who had made $10,000 contributions to a political action committee that she later shuttered.

Staff writer Dalton Bennett contributed to this report.

