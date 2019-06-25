D.C. Council Member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) on Tuesday criticized an investigation that found he committed multiple ethics violations, making his first public comments after federal authorities searched his home last week.

“The events of the last week so to speak have been very inflammatory and when the actual facts are heard by everyone I believe that will change everyone’s mind,” Evans said at a breakfast meeting of the council. “It is only fair and it only gives me due process to be able to tell my side of my story and answer any questions anyone might have.”

Evans declined to answer questions from reporters.

The D.C. Council is preparing to launch an internal investigation into Evans and remove him as chairman of the influential Committee on Finance and Revenue. After Evans’s comments, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) agreed to allow Evans to present his arguments at a public meeting next Tuesday.

“Justice usually involves hearing both sides,” Mendelson said in an interview. “He believes his side is persuasive, and he wants to be heard. That’s fair.”

The council is set to vote on July 9 to strip Evans of his committee chairmanship, a move that Evans described as “premature” before he can explain himself.

“I believe that if my colleagues hear my side of the story, and I respond to all of your questions, you will not take any action at this time,” Evans said.

The ethics scandal swirling around Evans for more than a year escalated in recent days.

Federal investigators on Friday searched Evans’s Georgetown townhouse months after issuing subpoenas to the city government seeking a host of documents about Evans and his private consulting clients.

A day earlier, Evans resigned as chairman of the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority board after The Washington Post published a 20-page confidential memo from a law firm hired by Metro. The investigators found that Evans improperly used his position on the Metro board to help his consulting clients.

[Evans says he will stop outside employment]

Evans, his attorney and Corbett Price, the District’s other representative to the Metro board, all falsely said the Metro ethics committee found no ethics violations.

While the committee did not agree with all the findings of the law firm that investigated Evans, it did find a conflict of interest relating to his work for a parking company.

According to the confidential memo, Evans failed to disclose he was receiving $50,000 a year from Colonial Parking as he was “waging a campaign” against its competitor, Laz Parking, by repeatedly directing Metro’s inspector general to investigate Laz Parking, among other actions.

The law firm interviewed Evans for seven hours as part of its investigation.

On Tuesday, Evans said the firm’s report had “mistakes on its face” and “many problems.”

“First and foremost until last Thursday, I had never seen this document before nor had any members of the Metro board ethics committee. That’s because it was drafted 13 days after the investigation was closed,” said Evans, who was reading from a printed statement.

He also criticized investigators for not contacting Colonial Parking.

Metro launched its ethics probe in March after The Post published emails where Evans offered to use his influence and connections as a public official to help prospective employers. The council reprimanded Evans over the emails but declined to launch its own investigation. Now Mendelson now plans to hire a law firm to assist an upcoming probe of Evans and to make its findings public.

Evans, who was first elected in 1991, also faces a potential recall election and has drawn several challengers in the 2020 primary.

