Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the city’s nonvoting representative in the House, says more than half of Democrats in Congress have supported the District’s push for full funding, but it’s unlikely to be included in the latest bill.

“We have not given up, but there is no money in there for cities and states as I speak at the moment,” Norton (D) said in a Tuesday afternoon interview. “That significantly reduces our chances to get something in there for one city, even one that has, forgive my expression, been screwed.”

The federal bill under negotiation instead focuses on additional funding for small businesses and hospitals. Votes are expected later Tuesday and Thursday.

In a Tuesday interview with WTOP, Bowser (D) said that she’s been “assured that Congress wants to get this done” and that the city “will continue to push.”

Federal relief legislation passed in March guaranteed at least $1.25 billion to each of the 50 states, but required the District to split a smaller pool of funding with five U.S. territories.

That prompted outrage because the District is almost always treated as a state when it comes to highway, education and food assistance funding. Unlike territories, the District pays federal taxes — more, taxes, in fact, than several less populous states. The city also has more covid-19 cases than many states.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who frequently represents the District’s interests in the Senate, said last month that Republicans deliberately targeted the nation’s capital for lower funding. He condemned the move in a speech on the Senate floor, but the bill ultimately passed unanimously.

A spokesman for Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said the District received less money because it is not a state. “No one was trying to ‘shortchange’ any particular jurisdiction,” Michael Zona, the spokesman, said last month.

D.C. officials say failing to fully fund the District also affects residents of neighboring Maryland and Virginia — as well as members of Congress and their staff members who live in the city.

President Trump addressed the disparity when asked at a news conference last week.

“We’re looking at that, certainly,” the president said. “I heard that complaint, but the mayor seems to be very happy with everything we’ve done.”

Bowser, who had previously called the treatment of the District “infuriating,” responded to his comments by praising the federal government for providing “critical equipment” and urging the administration and Congress to address the “injustice” of the funding disparity.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has said additional funding for the District would be among her top priorities for the next round of emergency relief legislation.