The D.C. Council passed emergency legislation Tuesday to protect federal workers and contractors from losing their homes as a result of the ongoing government shutdown.

The bill would require judges to place stays on evictions and foreclosures if the resident can prove they are among the hundreds of thousands who have been furloughed or working without pay.

It was the latest example of Washington-area officials moving to throw lifelines to constituents who are struggling during the shutdown and trying to ramp up pressure on the White House and Congress to end the impasse over the federal budget.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine met with Washington celebrity chef Jose Andres as a free food event downtown for workers. Also Tuesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) appeared at a food bank to announce a local effort to expand unemployment benefits to federal employees working without pay.

In Virginia, state Sen. Jeremy McPike (D-Prince William) has proposed legislation to place 30-day stays on foreclosures and evictions on workers who miss payments because of the shutdown. His emergency bill would need to pass both chambers of the state legislature by a two-thirds margins in order to take effect.