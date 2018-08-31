The $18 million Tenley-Friendship Library in Washington has experienced water leaks since its opening in 2011, and taxpayers have spent more than $200,000 trying to stop water from entering the building from the skylights. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

When it opened in 2011, the $18 million Tenley-Friendship Library was the crown jewel of the District’s crop of new public libraries. The Washington Post’s architecture critic hailed it at as “one of the best things for D.C. in decades.” It won a design award for its use of natural light, which streamed in from a glass skylight. The vegetative “green roof” won praise from environmentalists.

Then came the rain.

Just months after the library opened, the staff began to notice that the skylight was letting in more than the sun’s rays. The roof leaked after big storms, sometimes in drips, sometimes in streams — and once, in a “waterfall.”

That was seven years and many rains ago. Since then, the D.C. Public Library system — which builds and maintains the city’s libraries — has spent more than $200,000 of taxpayer money patching the roof on the Tenleytown branch.

Yet it still leaks.

Just a few months ago, the library had to close early because too much water was seeping into the building.



“As soon as it opened, it had a continuous problem: It rained outside and it rained inside,” said Malcolm Pritzker, a board member at Friends of the Tenley-Friendship Library, a nonprofit booster.

This is an obvious problem for any library, Pritzker said, but especially for one of the city’s most popular. This fiscal year, the Tenley-Friendship Library has the highest circulation among the system’s 26 locations, and it has been visited more than 60,000 times.

So far, the leaks have not seriously threatened the library’s collection, but the water on its hard floors and staircase creates a slipping hazard for library workers and patrons, especially the crowds of children that drift over from nearby Janney Elementary at the end of every school day, Pritzker said.

When the roof leaks, Tenley-Friendship staffers set out trash cans to catch the falling water. They have had to close study rooms and cordon off corners of the children’s section.

The water intrusions are disruptive, said Regina Harris, the library’s branch manager.

“It’s super frustrating,” said Richard Reyes-Gavilan, the executive director of the D.C. Public Library system. “Tenley is one of our 26 children.”

Since the library opened seven years ago, officials have made repairs to problem areas, installed covers on the gutters to keep debris and water from collecting on the roof and cleaned the gutters more frequently. In March, they rebuilt the skylight.

“We’re knocking on wood and we’re hoping it’s fixed,” Reyes-Gavilan said. If that does not work, the roof will be replaced, he said.

But library officials are reluctant to assign blame for the persistent problems. The trouble is not the fault of the architecture firm, Freelon Group, or Forrester Construction, which built the library, they said.

A warranty that covered repair costs expired in 2014. Since then, the library system has spent $219,000 from its $1.29 million annual general improvement budget to fix the Tenley branch leaks. The recent rebuild of the skylight alone cost $184,000.

But it was just a couple of months after that fix that the library had to close early. Harris remembers seeing “a ton of water coming in the building” that night in late May.

Mary Alice Levine, another board member at Friends of the Tenley-Friendship Library, called it “a waterfall.”

Library officials say that particular incident happened because the library had not cleaned its gutters ahead of a big storm, not because the pricey repair was faulty. The skylight has not leaked since, a spokesman said.

In early August, though, library staffers noticed a new leak in a different part of the building. This time, it was a problem with the lauded green roof. That portion of the roof is still under warranty, and fixing it will not cost the public any money, officials said.

“They’ve done patchwork fixes, only to have the leak show up in different places,” said Levine, who wants the roof redesigned and replaced.

She has testified before the D.C. Council multiple times, has asked the attorney general’s office to investigate and, most recently, appealed to the city auditor for help.

Council member Mary M. Cheh (D), who represents Ward 3, where the library is located, said she supports a closer examination of what went wrong in the roof’s construction and in the repairs. The library system owes it to the taxpayers, she said. Last week, Cheh joined Levine’s request that the auditor look into the problem.

“First of all, let’s get it fixed properly,” she said. “But let’s find out if there’s any liability or responsibility for the people who have put in the roof or worked on the roof.”

Reyes-Gavilan said it would be costlier and more time-consuming to go back and figure out whether any of the companies that worked on the building were at fault. The library is not considering legal action, Reyes-Gavilan said, adding that he would prefer to fix the roof and move on.

“You wish you could snap a finger or go back in time, but this is what we’re facing,” Reyes-Gavilan said. “All we can do is pay close attention to it, spend our dollars wisely and do all we can to make sure it never happens again.”

Cheh called this view “shortsighted” and said the library system should both fix the problem and try to determine whether the city is owed money.

“It’s not an either-or proposition,” she said. “I don’t think we’re as aggressive as we should be in making sure we’re getting the proper work.”

A spokeswoman for Forrester Construction said the library never notified the builder of problems. Forrester had hired subcontractors Galaxy Glass and Prospect Waterproofing. A project manager at Galaxy Glass said his company’s job was to install the glass and the gutter system, and that leaks were the result of the building’s design or poor maintenance. The president of Prospect Waterproofing said his company did not work on the skylight and that the library has not notified him of any problems.

The Tenleytown branch was one of four to open in 2010 and 2011 in a systemwide modernization effort. It has been the most challenging of the new crop, and its problems are unusual, Reyes-Gavilan said.

The library system has learned from its experience at Tenley-Friendship, Reyes-Gavilan said. He said he would think long and hard before approving a skylight in another building.

This fall, the system will begin work on a facilities master plan that will assess the state of every library in the city. Reyes-Gavilan said he hopes a master plan will help prevent troubles in the future.

But frustrated residents and library devotees just want the leaks to stop.

“It can’t be like Einstein’s theory of relativity,” Pritzker said. “It’s not that difficult; it’s a roof.”