D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and a majority of the D.C. Council are opposing a June ballot measure that would shake up the way diners and drinkers tip restaurant servers, bartenders and others who earn gratuities in the city’s burgeoning entertainment scene.

Currently, waiters and other employees who earn tips are paid $3.33 an hour, compared to the standard minimum wage of $12.50 an hour, with the understanding that they can pocket unlimited tips. If their tips fall short of $12.50 an hour, employers are required to make up the difference.

Initiative 77, the measure on the June 19 ballot, would eliminate the “tipped wage” and require all workers be paid the standard minumum wage.

Restaurant Opportunities Center, the New York-based group behind Initiative 77, says ending the tipped wage would provide servers with a more predictable source of income and would help shield female workers from sexual harrassment from customers, upon whom they depend for tips.

But scores of local restaurants and their staff say the measure will hike labor costs and force employers to cut hours and staff while customers leave smaller tips, if any.

Some say they earn far more than $12.50 an hour now with tips as the population and restaurant industry in D.C. has boomed in recent years.

[More details on Initiative 77 and how it works]

Hundreds of workers on Wednesday packed Franklin Hall, a beer hall, near the bustling U St Corridor to discuss the measure. Six lawmakers showed up.

“I’m angry about this initiative because not only was it imported from out-of-state, but the proponents behind it are being dishonest,” Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) told attendees. “It’s being spun as in your best interest when we know its exactly the opposite.”

He was joined by Council members Jack Evans (D-Ward 2), Brandon Todd (D-Ward 4), Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5), David Grosso (I-At Large) and Anita Bonds (D-At Large). Council member Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1) also opposes the ballot measure, marking a majority of the 13-member body that opposes it.

Two years ago the council and mayor approved a hike in the minimum wage to raise it to $15-an-hour by 2020 and tie future increases to inflation. As part of that debate, officials rejected calls to end the tipped wage and instead agreed to gradually increase it to $5-an-hour.

At Wednesday’s gathering, lawmakers urged restaurant workers to explain to their position to their customers, noting that in an overwhelmingly Democratic city, people tend to support the idea of raising wages.

[Basic rules of tipping everyone should know]

“People like to vote for referendums, but they seldom know the impact that a referendum result will have on their lives, so keep the work coming because people don’t know what this really means,” Bonds said.

Even if the ballot measure passes, the council could overturn the result. Mendelson has declined to say if he would take such a step, but Grosso suggested it as an option.

Several of the lawmakers opposed to Initiative 77 are facing challengers in June who support the ballot measure, including Mendelson’s opponent Ed Lazere and Bonds’ challenger, Jeremiah Lowery.

[New law has all sides claiming victory in tipping wars]

Council member Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3) is the only lawmaker who publicly backs Initiative 77. The rest — Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7), Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) and Robert White (D-At Large) — are undecided or haven’t taken a stance.

Bowser came out against the ballot measure on an appearance on WAMU’s Kojo Nnamdi Show last week — comments that the “Save Our Tips” coalition against Initiative 77 have featured in a social media campaign.

“If people vote for it, they will be voting for decreasing the pay of the thousand of servers who are making a living and a good living in D.C. right now,” Bowser said.

The ballot measure’s supporters say the opposition from D.C. politicians was expected.

“Ballot initiatives are precisely to go around elected officials who aren’t listening to the majority of their constituents,” said Diana Ramirez, director of the Restaurant Opportunities Center D.C. “D.C. voters know that’s the right thing to do, to give tipped workers in the District better wages and better tips...We hope that the council respects the will of the voters.”

If Initiative 77 passes, the District would join seven states that do not have a tipped wage, including California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Nevada, Montana and Minnesota.