But in keeping with national trends, younger people are much less likely to be vaccinated than older people. In the District, coronavirus vaccination rates are highest for those ages 65 to 74, and drop lower with every decrease in age. About 30 percent of 12- to 15-year-olds across the city have had at least one shot, as have 36 percent of 16- to 24-year-olds and 42 percent of 25- to 29-year-olds.