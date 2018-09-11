S. Kathryn Allen, who is taking on incumbent D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman, poses for photographs June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The D.C. Board of Elections late Monday ordered business-backed Council candidate S. Kathryn Allen off the November ballot, citing evidence of widespread forgeries and other fraud in her qualifying petitions.

Elections officials upheld a request by incumbent Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) to disqualify hundreds of signatures from a pair of circulators who were listed on Allen’s petitions, but said they didn’t collect the signatures and their names were forged.

They also disqualified some signatures collected by Allen’s campaign manager that appeared to be copied from petition sheets for another Council candidate.

That left Allen with only 2,426 of the required 3,000 valid signatures.

“The challenger has raised the specter of fraud in the petition process with respect to four of the campaign circulators associated with Kathryn Allen,” Board of Elections Chairman Michael Bennett wrote in an order issued right around the midnight deadline. “The Board has cause for concern that the integrity of the signature collection process was flawed.”

The board also said it would refer allegations of fraud to the office of the attorney general for investigation.



D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman addresses the crowd at the More For Housing Now rally at the Foundry United Methodist Church in Washington, DC on March 18, 2017. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Allen, a 63-year-old business executive and first-time candidate, could appeal to the D.C. Court of Appeals. Sept. 17 is the deadline for finalizing ballots.

A spokeswoman for Allen released a statement suggesting the candidate would not appeal and blaming a firm she hired to collect signatures.

“It is extremely unfortunate that our decision to contract with a petition circulator service cast a shadow on an otherwise optimistic and unifying campaign,” the statement said.

“We have learned some hard lessons and will offer our suggestions to the DC Board of Elections to reform the petition circulation process, so that this does not happen to future candidates. We are most disappointed that we will not be able to focus on the issues that D.C. residents care about, and our vision for a city that benefits residents in every neighborhood.”

Silverman praised the ruling.

“The Board’s decision clearly communicated that fraud is not permissible,” Silverman said. “D.C. residents need to be able to trust our elections process. The idea behind nominating petitions is for a candidate to demonstrate some grassroots support among voters, and that should not be faked.”

The board’s ruling prematurely ended what was shaping up as the most competitive race of the November general election. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) are seeking second terms without serious competition, and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) is unopposed.

The decision is also an embarrassment for high-profile business people and titans of D.C. politics who supported Allen, including former mayor Anthony Williams (D) and council member David Catania (I) who co-chair her campaign. Williams had his own signature scandal that forced him to successfully seek reelection as a write-in candidate in 2002.

Silverman, a former journalist and policy analyst seeking a second full term, is a reliable progressive vote on the Council and entered the crosshairs of the business community targets because she co-sponsored a sweeping paid family and sick leave benefits program that taxes employers.

Silverman last month challenged Allen’s qualifying petitions, citing technical errors and affidavits from more than a dozen people who said their signatures were forged.

Candidates in the District must submit a certain number of signatures from registered voters, depending on the office, to appear on the ballot. Many first-time candidates pay people to collect signatures, a sometimes dreary task that involves standing outside of grocery stores or government buildings.

Allen faulted Strategies for Change, the firm she hired to collect signatures, for submitting bad petition sheets, but initially insisted her volunteers and family members collected enough legitimate ones to qualify for the ballot.

After an initial review, the election registrar disqualified thousands of Allen’s signatures and left her with 3,101.

But hundreds of the signatures counted as valid came from petition sheets that were signed by people who said they never worked for the Allen campaign. Each sheet of signatures must be signed by the person who collected them.

One of the signers testified at an election board hearing last week that he had not collected the signatures attributed to him. Another submitted an affidavit saying her signature was forged.

An attorney for Allen suggested that they were lying to avoid being linked to scandal and presented evidence of their signatures on their voter registration forms that looked similar to the ones they claimed were forged on Allen petitions.

The board was not convinced and agreed with the Silverman campaign, citing precedent set in the signature fraud scandal from Williams’ 2002 mayoral run.

“As in the case of Brizill v. Williams, the Board is compelled to disallow all signatures from circulators who disavow circulating the nominating petition sheets attributed to them, and/or have a taint of documented fraudulent activity,” Bennett wrote in his opinion.

The people who told the elections board they didn’t collect signatures for Allen also said they did other work for Strategies for Change, the firm retained by Allen.

Strategies for Change leader Khalil Thompson resigned from his D.C. government position last month amid scrutiny of his political side business. He has not responded to requests for comments on the allegations about the petitions his firm collected.

Allen’s campaign manager Kevin Parker has also been accused of faking signatures, and he and the campaign have not responded to repeated questions about the allegations against him or if he’s even still involved in the campaign.

In its opinion, the board noted it also was unable to reach Parker for an explanation on why some of the signatures he collected appeared to be copied from petition sheets for an unsuccesful at-large candidate in the Democratic primary, Marcus Goodwin.

The elections board threw out 217 signatures attributable to Parker.

The Allen campaign also sought to restore 638 signatures disqualified because the circulator who collected them didn’t fill out the proper paperwork for non-residents. The board said the argument had merit, but those signatures also had “irregularities” and could not be accepted.

Voters in November can pick two candidates for at-large Council seats. By law, only one can be a Democrat. Council member Anita Bonds is on the ballot as the Democratic nominee, appearing alongside Silverman, independents Dionne Reeder and Rustin Lewis and several third-party candidates who have raised little campaign cash.