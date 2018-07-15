

A view of pipes at a DC Water pumping station. A Thursday evening problem at a pumping station caused low pressure in the system, prompting officials to issue a boil water advisory. (DC Water)

D.C. Water officials fully rescinded a boil-water alert for city residents early Sunday, saying the water supply was safe but customers who had not used tap water since Thursday night should run the taps for 10 minutes before doing so.

The city on Saturday had significantly shrunk the area affected by the boil-water advisory, reducing the impact to about 20,000 residents in five Northeast Washington neighborhoods — University Heights, Michigan Park, North Michigan Park, Queens Chapel and parts of Brookland.

The initial order, issued in the early hours of Friday morning, affected a broad swath of Northeast and Northwest Washington, including parts of downtown, and impacted about 100,000 residents as the city prepared for an influx of visitors for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game festivities.

D.C. Water’s communication about the safety of the water supply was confusing and, in some cases, delayed on Friday and over the weekend — stoking anger and frustration among residents, and triggering promises of a probe by D.C. lawmakers.

At 8:23 a.m. Sunday, the utility tweeted that the water was safe.

UPDATE 8:23 AM 7/15 The boil water advisory has been lifted for all customers. If you were in the affected area, run the cold water taps for 10 minutes (if water was not used at all during the advisory). — DC Water (@dcwater) July 15, 2018

The city said all public pools would be open and operating on time except Turkey Thicket in Northeast Washington, which will open on Monday. All spray parks would be operating on time except Turkey Thicket and Riggs-LaSalle, which would be activated by noon Sunday, the city said.

On Saturday, officials familiar with the investigation into the situation said a maintenance worker who failed to turn off a valve at a pumping station Thursday was probably to blame.

Officials said water from a fire hydrant at one of 13 test sites tested positive for coliform bacteria, which, while unlikely to cause illness, can indicate the presence of other pathogens.



D.C. Water chief David L. Gadis. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

David Gadis, chief executive of D.C. Water, said at a media briefing Saturday that it took time to investigate after the open valve was found at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night. Theopen valve led to a severe drop in water pressure, which was restored in 66 minutes.

The only way the utility had to gauge the scale of the problem was to monitor complaints that were pouring into D.C. Water from the public — but the volume of calls soon overwhelmed the agency’s telephone system, Gadis wrote in a letter to D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh ­(D-Ward 3).

It took until the middle of the night for officials to decide that window of dropped pressure might have introduced contaminants, which can happen when water doesn’t move fast enough through the pipes.

Tommy Wells, chairman of D.C. Water’s board of directors, promised his group would “take a deep review” of how the independent agency handled the crisis. He admitted that communication was confusing and slow.

“Our customers need to know in real time exactly what is going on with their water,” said Wells, who is also the director of the D.C. Department of Energy & Environment.