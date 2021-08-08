After running tests on Thursday to check the water safety, officials found the presence of bacteria that are naturally found in the environment and are used an indicator that other, potentially harmful bacteria may be present.
Officials on Saturday extended the boil-water notice for the area where the bacteria was present but lifted it in areas where samples tested negative.
All residents can return to normal water usage after running cold water for 10 minutes to flush out water sitting in the pipes during the advisory, D.C. Water said.