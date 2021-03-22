With 51-star flags lining Pennsylvania Avenue and pro-statehood signs lining yards across the city, the hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee focused on the constitutional, moral and political arguments for and against statehood.

AD

More than 700,000 people live in the District — a population greater than Wyoming and Vermont. But they do not have a vote in Congress. The statehood bill was approved by the House last year for the first time, but still faces significant hurdles in the Senate.

AD

“I urge all of you to do what our Founding Fathers and over two centuries of lawmakers failed to correct and grant full democracy to D.C. residents through statehood by enacting H.R. 51,” Bowser said in her opening statement.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton’s bill would shrink the federal district to a two-square-mile enclave of federal buildings, such as the Capitol and the White House, while making the rest of the city the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth.

AD

Republicans have framed the statehood effort as a power grab by Democrats, since the city’s overwhelmingly blue electorate would likely elect two Democrats in the Senate.

In his opening statement, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) described D.C. statehood as “a key part of the radical leftist agenda to reshape America, along with the Green New Deal, defunding the police and packing the Supreme Court.”

AD

Democratic lawmakers and witnesses, including Bowser, focused on the District’s history as a plurality-Black city, saying the influx of freed enslaved people and other Blacks to D.C. during and after Reconstruction added to the reasons White lawmakers wouldn’t consider giving its residents equal voting rights.

AD

Norton highlighted her own ancestors’ history in her plea to colleagues: “My own family has lived through almost 200 years of change in D.C. since my great-grandfather Richard Holmes, as a slave, walked away from a plantation in Virginia and made his way to D.C. Today, it is my great honor to serve in the city where my family has lived without equal representation for almost two centuries.”

But Republicans insisted that their opposition to D.C. statehood was largely on constitutional grounds. Zack Smith, a legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a witness called by Republicans, argued that statehood could not be achieved through simple legislation and that a constitutional amendment would be required.

The creation of the federal district is enshrined in the Constitution as the seat of the U.S. government. Republicans have argued the founders did not intend residents of the district to have the same voting rights as those in other states because of their proximity to the Capitol.

AD

AD

Additionally, while advocates have argued the District’s lack of autonomy and ability to call in the National Guard on its own has left the city powerless over the safety of its own streets, Smith argued the founders intended it that way to protect federal interests and buildings.

He pointed to the decision by federal authorities to clear Lafayette Square of peaceful protesters last summer — so then-President Donald Trump could have a photo opportunity with a Bible — as well within the federal government’s rights.

“The framers of our Constitution wanted a separate federal district to preserve the safety and security of the federal government,” he said.

AD

Most, but not all, of the 50 Democrats in the Senate are on record supporting D.C. statehood. But the Senate filibuster rule would require that 60 senators support it, which advocates have acknowledged would be near-impossible given Republicans’ staunch opposition.

AD

A number of Democratic senators are pushing various filibuster reform proposals that could change that equation, including a return to the “talking filibuster” or creating a filibuster carve-out for voting rights legislation to counter Republican efforts to restrict voting access across the country.

“I would say the real power grab is denying 712,000 taxpaying American citizens … the right to vote. That’s the real power grab,” Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the Oversight committee, said at a news conference before the House hearing Monday. “And this is not about politics. It’s about a fundamental voting and civil rights issue.”

AD

In addition to Bowser and Smith, witnesses at the hearing include Congressional Research Service legislative attorney Mainon A. Schwartz; a military veteran and D.C. resident; D.C. Council member Phil Mendelson; Fitzroy Lee, the District’s interim chief financial officer; and Wade Henderson, interim president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

AD