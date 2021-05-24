In the past, Ruffin said, a lack of operating funds has resulted in some developers saying they couldn’t afford to construct units for the lowest-income earners in the District, because they would not be able to generate enough revenue from rent to staff and operate the buildings. A far larger share of the Housing Production Trust Fund has gone toward creating units accessible to those with higher incomes, despite legislation that is supposed to mandate that 50 percent of the fund’s expenditures go toward designated “deeply affordable” units.