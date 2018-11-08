Two days after winning a second term, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Thursday announced a shake-up in the leadership of several prominent city government agencies.

Greer Gillis, director of the Department of General Services — which manages District-owned buildings and oversees many lucrative government contracts — will be replaced by Keith Anderson, the head of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Gillis will be nominated to a position on the D.C. Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities. In Anderson’s absence, Delano Hunter will become the interim director of parks and recreation.

The chairman of the Public Service Commission and the directors of the Office of Planning, Office of Public-Private Partnerships and Office on African American Affairs will also be moved out of their jobs, the mayor’s office announced in a news release.

Planning Director Eric Shaw will be replaced by Andrew Trueblood, now chief of staff to the deputy mayor for planning and economic development. Kathryn Roos, now an employee of the Department of Transportation, will replace Seth Miller Gabriel as director of public-private partnerships.

Willie L. Phillips, a member of the Public Service Commission, will replace Betty Ann Kane as chairman. And Office on African American Affairs Director Rahman Branch will be replaced by Thomas L. Bowen, the director of the mayor’s Office of Religious Affairs, a job he will continue to hold.

The Bowser administration gave little explanation for the reshuffling. An official familiar with the decisions said the mayor had decided it was time for “fresh eyes” on some of the agencies’ work.

The most high-profile of the changes is that at the Department of General Services, an agency that generated one of the most prominent scandals of Bowser’s first term.

In 2016 the agency’s director — Christopher Weaver, a retired Navy rear admiral — resigned amid what he would later allege was pressure from City Administrator Rashad M. Young to steer a contract to Fort Myer Construction, a top campaign contributor to Bowser and other local politicians.