The city official who organized an event on the steps of the District government building where a speaker directed anti-Semitic slurs against a Jewish lawmaker announced his resignation Tuesday morning, following a volatile council meeting where members debated how to respond to the incident.

Joshua Lopez, whom Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) paid as a consultant in her 2014 campaign and appointed to the board of the public housing authority, faced scathing criticism over a “unity rally” he organized last week to defend D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8).

White has been at the center of controversy for the past month after it was reported that he repeated anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on his Facebook page and in a meeting with the mayor and city council.

White had also donated $500 from a fund meant for his constituents to a Chicago event for the Nation of Islam, where leader Louis Farrakhan said Jews were his enemy. White, who stood by his donation and said he was done apologizing, did not attend the rally last week.

The event sparked an uproar after a representative of the Nation of Islam called D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) a “fake Jew” for criticizing Farrakhan.

Silverman and four other lawmakers called on the mayor to dismiss Lopez for organizing that rally and for holding the megaphone for the speaker.



Lopez apologized for the speaker’s comments, and said he didn’t want to risk a physical confrontation by forcing by the man to leave. He noted that he nudged the speaker and unsuccessfully asked him to stay positive.

That wasn’t enough to quell the controversy, as several Jewish community leaders and more lawmakers called for his ouster on Tuesday.

Lopez said he decided himself to resign and that the mayor did not ask him to step down from the part-time position that pays $4,000 annually. “It became clear that this issue was becoming highly politicized and people were using it as an opportunity to attack my family and people I care about,” Lopez said in a statement. He later told The Washington Post, “I’m now a private citizen and can return to my political activism without having it unfairly associated with anyone else.”

The event that triggered his resignation, which drew about 25 people, was fairly low-key until Abdul Khadir Muhammad, a Mid-Atlantic representative for Farrakhan, spoke.

“What is the fake Jew that calls themselves Jews, the ADL, the JDL,” Muhammad said, referring to the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish Defense League.

Muhammad tore into Silverman, one of two Jewish members of the D.C. Council. “Elissa Silverman talking about Brother Farrakhan can’t come into D.C. no more. That will never happen,” he said. “You got your nerve to say Farrakhan can’t come back to D.C. What nerve are you, you fake Jew?”

He later shouted “Termites!” when another speaker mentioned Jews.

On Tuesday morning, the D.C. Council had a heated discussion during a breakfast meeting over how to respond to those comments, as well as anti-Semitism in the city. White attended the breakfast.

Silverman opposed efforts to pass a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, that arguing such an effort would be “hollow” without tangible action such as ousting Lopez. “We need to take a concrete action to show the residents of our city that there’s a consequence to creating a platform for hate speech,” Silverman said.

The meeting was later disrupted by Rabbi Shmuel Herzfeld who entered the room and denounced the council for not censuring White or taking a harder line against the event that was organized to defend him. White, who did not speak during the breakfast and declined to comment afterward, continued to eat his breakfast while watching Herzfeld.

After the breakfast wrapped up, all 13 members of the council went to the steps of the government building for an impromptu news conference where Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) denounced anti-Semitism and the rally.

“We want to make it clear that the members of the council, all of us, stand together in condemning that kind of speech,” he said.

Shortly after, Lopez confirmed his resignation.

“Josh did the right thing,” Silverman said.