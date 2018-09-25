D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is proposing emergency legislation to crack down on drug dealers amid a spike in synthetic marijuana overdoses, while a permanent version of the bill makes its way through the D.C. Council.

D.C. Fire and EMS medics treated or transported more than 1,600 people for symptoms consistent with synthetic drug overdoses between July 14 and Sunday, according to city officials.



This Feb. 15, 2010, file photo, shows a package of K2 which contains herbs and spices sprayed with a synthetic compound chemically similar to THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. (AP)

The man-made drugs known as K2, spice and Scooby Snax have been sold in stores and on the street as cheap alternatives to marijuana, which can be legally used in small quantities in the District. They’re also popular among people looking to pass drug tests, authorities said.

But synthetic drugs are more dangerous than natural marijuana, officials say, resulting in vomiting, oozing gums and violent outbusts. Three deaths were linked to K2 in August, and medics have taken dozens to the hospital daily since mid-September.

“This is not marijuana,” Bowser said at a Tuesday press conference. “The effects are very different, and they can be deadly.”

The mayor’s emergency bill would expand the city’s prohibition on synthetic drugs, which her administration says would make it easier to prosecute suppliers.

It follows similar 2016 legislation proposed by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) and passed by the Council during an earlier overdose crisis.

Prosecutors say the legislation is necessary because it would outlaw categories of chemical compounds in synthetic drugs, rather than individual chemical components that are constantly changing.

“We don’t have to play catch-up after a new drug comes on the market, the category will capture the new drug,” said Assistant D.C. Attorney General Argatonia Weatherington in an interview.

A spokeswoman for Bowser said the office wants a first vote on the temporary emergency bill at the council’s Oct. 2 meeting. Both Bowser and Racine say they want the council to pass a permanent version of the legislation.

“The manufacturers are quite shrewd: They know what’s prohibited and what’s not, and they know they can tweak a compound,” said Racine.

It’s illegal for stores to sell synthetic drugs.

A 2017 law enhances penalties against stores that sell synthetic drugs, allowing police to shut down businesses for 96 hours and the mayor to levy $10,000 fines for first offenses.

Authorities cracked down on convenience stores and others selling synthetic drugs in recent years, and want the public’s help finding the ones still selling.

“If they know of a business, alert law enforcement about it,” said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham at Tuesday’s conference. “We can still take police action.”