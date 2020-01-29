Bowser is scheduled to appear with Bloomberg when he speaks at the Atlas Performing Arts Center on H Street NE, a gentrifying corridor that illustrates the challenges cities face in balancing economic development and the needs of the poor.

The second-term mayor is choosing the billionaire businessman from a crowded field of candidates that includes former vice president Joe Biden, who worked closely with the District during the Obama administration and whom she has praised in the past.

Once again, @JoeBiden shows us what a leader is by leading with love and kindness. #kindness pic.twitter.com/8HOHq0kp31 — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) March 10, 2018

In a statement provided by the Bloomberg campaign, Bowser touted Bloomberg as “the only candidate who will unify the country and defeat Donald Trump.” She said Bloomberg is committed to “putting an end to gun violence” and “mitigating the causes of climate change,” andlauded him for seeking to give “all Americans a fair shot” through his housing and economic plans.

The District’s Democratic primary is June 2.

Bloomberg, who entered the race in November, ranked fourth among Democrats and Democratic-leaning registered independent primary voters in a Washington Post-ABC News poll published this week, slightly trailing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and far behind Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Bloomberg is not on the ballot in next week’s Iowa caucuses or the following week’s New Hampshire primary, but he is pouring tens of millions of dollars into the 14 “Super Tuesday” states hosting primaries March 3.

He has been criticized, especially by African American and civil rights leaders, for backing an aggressive “stop and frisk” policy as New York mayor, which led to police officers stopping a disproportionate number of minorities. Bloomberg said he was “wrong” for supporting the policy shortly before launching his presidential bid.

Bloomberg praised Bowser last week as she listened to him speak at the U.S. Conference of Mayors, saying that she is “doing a terrific job” and that he hopes that “one day soon we can call her governor” — a reference to his support for D.C. statehood.

Bowser is among more than two dozen current and former mayors to endorse Bloomberg, a list that also includes former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter.