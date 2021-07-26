Bowser does not have the power to veto the specific line item that references the tax increase, but she could use her mayoral veto on the entire budget. It wouldn’t be unprecedented: In 2014, then-Mayor Vincent C. Gray (D) vetoed that year’s budget in hopes of keeping funding alive for programs he championed. But the council easily overrode his veto days later on in a 12-to-1 vote. It takes nine of the council’s 13 members to override a mayoral veto. Bowser has not said whether she would consider a mayoral veto.