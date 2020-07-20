They also voted to trim $15 million in police funding, a cut criticized by some activists as insufficient and by the mayor’s administration as jeopardizing public safety.

In a Sunday letter to the council, Bowser (D) said the cuts could result in the roughly 3,800-person force losing 250 officers, triggering a spike in overtime costs for the remaining officers.

She said Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt should review the impact of the cuts before certifying the budget as financially sound.

“I want him to be double sure that he’s going to stand behind these certification numbers,” Bowser said at a Monday news conference. “And come January or March, when our overtime numbers are through the roof, I don’t want to hear anything from anybody, because I warned them.”

D.C. budgeting rules require the mayor to propose an annual budget, which then goes to the council for review and approval. The mayor has no line-item veto and has limited influence in stopping changes made by lawmakers. But the chief financial officer, a position formed in the aftermath of the city’s financial troubles in the 1990s, must sign off on budgets. If DeWitt said the lower police funding would be fiscally irresponsible, it could sway council members to vote against the cuts.

DeWitt declined to comment on Bowser’s letter. He threatened to not certify budgets in 2014 and last year, amid disputes about taxes and reserve spending, but he issued those warnings earlier in the budget process. Both standoffs were ultimately resolved.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said he was confident the council’s actions would not draw objections from DeWitt.

“Given how much of the police department budget remains, we have not jeopardized public safety, but we’ve looked at alternatives that promote public safety,” Mendelson said.

When council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) first proposed the police budget cuts, he said he trimmed the maximum allowed from job vacancies under rules set out by DeWitt. Even before Allen proposed cuts, police leaders said the mayor’s original budget proposal would have hamstrung officer hiring.

Left-leaning activists dismissed Bowser’s argument that cuts to the police department would run afoul of the guardrails on D.C. finances.

“It seems more of a political response rather than a policy-oriented one,” said Tazra Mitchell, an analyst with the DC Fiscal Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank. “Overtime is a choice. The calls to shrink the police budget have always been rooted in shrinking the police budget and repurposing the dollars to activities and resources that keep the community safe, like mental health interventions and violence interruption programs.”

The budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 is the first since the Great Recession that will see significant declines in projected revenue.

The council is expected to approve a $16.8 billion spending plan, of which the city directly controls about $8.6 billion. Before the vote Tuesday, they will discuss the spending plan and may consider changes.

Business groups have mobilized against a 3 percent tax on the sale of advertising that Mendelson proposed the day before the first budget vote, on July 7. It has drawn support from lawmakers as a way to boost revenue without widespread impact.

Advertising companies and local media outlets say the tax would place an undue burden on companies struggling to recover from the pandemic.

“Advertising taxes suppress consumer demand, slow job growth, and ultimately cause consumers to pay more for products and services,” Dan Jaffe, an executive with the Association of National Advertisers, said in a statement.

Mendelson stood by the advertising tax Monday and said the rate he is proposing would not decimate businesses. He noted that if any members of the council attempting to roll back the tax would need to propose cuts equal to the $19 million in revenue it would bring for the budget.

The council is also scheduled Tuesday to vote on whether to shift money from next year’s budget to the current year’s spending plan to distribute relief more quickly, including $9 million for undocumented immigrants and $5 million to help child-care centers remain financially solvent.