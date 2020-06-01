Just hours later, when protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis were again engulfing parts of downtown, she imposed an 11 p.m. curfew. But that did not prevent significant damage and unrest. The mayor said Monday that curfews help police focus on lawbreakers and that the curfew will start earlier Monday and Tuesday because protests have been taking turns for the worse at night.

“This is not a decision that we take lightly. This is an inconvenient decision for many who live here and work here in the District of Columbia. This will disrupt your lives,” Newsham said at a news conference. “This was a decision forced upon us by the behavior of people who are intent on coming to our city and destroying property and hurting people.”

Bowser spent the morning surveying damage at downtown buildings, which included limited fires at the historic St. John’s Church and the lobby of the AFL-CIO headquarters. The property damage included arson, broken windows and trash cans set aflame, despite the heavy law enforcement presence.

“I can assure you that this police chief and force and certainly me are very focused on maintaining public order,” Bowser said. “I had the opportunity to talk to a lot of business owners who were the subject of some of that vandalism and looting, and many of them said that they did see the police and saw the police arrive and there were just quite a number of people that were engaged in that activity.”

Washington Post reporters repeatedly observed looting in progress Sunday night while police officers who were in the area did not intervene. Newsham said Monday that he was not aware of specific instances where that happened.

But he also said intervention can be risky.

“One of the tactics that we are seeing is when we do take police action in the large crowds, that it agitates the crowds and it becomes very volatile and very dangerous for our officers,” Newsham said. “We have to balance the safety of the people that are there with ensuring that we are holding people accountable. At the end of the day, it is my sense that when this is over that our community is going to be extremely frustrated with the bad actors who are causing this and doing this to our community.”

Newsham said police will continue pursuing those involved in Sunday night’s mayhem by reviewing city and private surveillance footage. So far, 88 people have been arrested, about two-thirds of them charged with felonies.

Bowser and Newsham condemned people who were damaging property, saying they are taking the spotlight away from legitimate protesters demonstrating against systemic racism and police violence.

The mayor pushed back when asked whether her government bore responsibility for the changing spotlight by not preventing the destruction.

“The people who are looting are responsible for the looting, and we are responsible for finding them,” she said.

Bowser said she spoke to the secretary of the Army on Tuesday morning about how to deploy the D.C. National Guard during protest response.

City officials said the Guard mostly supported U.S. Park Police on Sunday and were not available to staff all posts requested by the local government.