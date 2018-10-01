The head of the District’s Latino-affairs office shared photos of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser at a Latino parade that deleted images of protesters who showed up to slam the mayor’s immigration policies.

Hardly a month goes by without Bowser (D) being hounded by activists who say she is not doing enough to help immigrants caught up in President Trump’s crackdown against migrants in the country illegally.

So it was no surprise Saturday when activists crashed the mayor’s appearance at a Fiesta D.C. parade in downtown Washington, walking behind her and holding aloft large black silhouettes of people labeled “detained” and “deported” in red paint.

Jackie Reyes, director of the mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs, shared photos on Facebook of the mayor marching in the parade — minus the protesters. They were apparently replaced with trees and sky.

Y’all. @MayorBowser’s Office of Latino Affairs tried to photoshop our protest out of the #FiestaDC parade pics...but you can’t erase us. And we’re not going anywhere. #SanctuaryForAll #IceOutOfDC #FreeBenja pic.twitter.com/gMnWPjH2rw — Sanctuary DMV (@SanctuaryDMV) October 1, 2018

“Instead of addressing our concerns, the Mayor’s office is literally trying to erase dissent,” the immigrant advocacy group Sanctuary DMV said in a Facebook post showing unedited and edited photos. “It would be hilarious if it weren’t so shameful.”

Reyes shared the photos in a public album on her private Facebook page and took them down after they drew attention.

Susana Castillo, a spokeswoman for the mayor, acknowledged the photos were altered but said government resources were not used to take or edit them.

“They are not official pictures,” Castillo said. “We don’t Photoshop pictures. That’s not what we do.”

She could not immediately answer who took or edited the photos, which bear a watermark of the name of the Latino-affairs office in Spanish.

Reyes did not immediately return an email and a call to her office seeking comment.



D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), left, with Jackie Reyes, director of the Office on Latino Affairs, in 2015. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Since Trump took office, Bowser has called the District a “sanctuary city” and established a grant program for immigrant legal services.

But activists say the city should do more to prevent federal authorities from targeting immigrants living in the nation’s capital without legal status.

They note the immigrant-defense grant program is not available for adults who have been detained and face deportation. Aides to the mayor say the restriction is necessary to avoid congressional interference.