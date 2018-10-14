Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), center, poses for photos with D.C. Council candidate Dionne Reeder, right, and Cora Masters Barry, left, the widow of former mayor Marion Barry. Bowser endorsed Reeder in her bid to unseat council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large). (Fenit Nirappil/Fenit Nirappil/The Washington Post)

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Sunday rallied hundreds of supporters to back Dionne Reeder for a citywide council seat, the latest in an unprecedented attempt by a mayor to oust an incumbent lawmaker.

Bowser has helped Reeder tap into her donor network and raise $100,000 in Reeder’s quest to unseat Elissa Silverman (I-At Large).

At an energetic get-out-the-vote event at Ivy City Smokehouse in Northeast Washington, the mayor warmly embraced Reeder and never mentioned Silverman, who is running for a second term.

Bowser pitched Reeder as someone with a valuable perspective who lives in Columbia Heights and opened a restaurant in impoverished Ward 8.

“Unlike most of us, she crosses a bridge every day to go from Northwest to Southeast and that experience has taught her how to bring people together from all eight wards of Washington, D.C,” Bowser said.

Sunday’s rally follows multiple efforts by Bowser to boost Reeder, who is not well known citywide.



Dionne Reeder, left, and Elissa Silverman. (LEFT: Rachel Chason and RIGHT: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Bowser’s donor network and staff have supplied much of the money that has flowed into Reeder’s campaign coffers since the mayor’s endorsement three weeks ago. Bowser is seeking reelection with a war chest of more than $1 million and no serious challenger, so she is spending some of that to back up Reeder.

Her involvement marks the first-time in recent memory that a mayor of the nation’s capital has publicly worked to unseat an incumbent. Bowser has clashed with Silverman over the council member’s scrutiny of city agencies, as well as Silverman’s support for a new paid family leave law, which the mayor opposes.

Silverman also objected to the council’s decision to overturn an initiative passed by voters that would have raised the minimum wage for tipped workers; the mayor and the city’s restaurant industry were lined up against the initiative and were glad to see it overturned.

Tensions peaked this spring when Silverman demanded that Bowser fire an ally who organized a rally where a speaker called Silverman a “fake Jew" and made anti-Semitic remarks.

Council member Anita Bonds, expected to easily win re-election as the Democratic nominee in the at-large race, was also featured at the mayor's rally, sporting a Reeder button and although she insisted afterward that she was neutral in the race.

On Nov. 6, voters will choose two candidates for at-large seats on the council — only one of whom can be a Democrat. Six are the ballot, including lesser-known candidates independent Rustin Lewis, Statehood Green Party candidate David Schwartzman and Republican Ralph Chittams Sr.

[Did mayor know about school transfer before she ousted top schools officials?]

The campaign between Reeder, who also worked for former Mayor Anthony Williams (D), and Silverman, a former policy analyst and reporter for the City Paper and, briefly, The Washington Post, has become increasingly caustic and has highlighted racial divisions in the city.

Allies of Reeder, who is black, says Silverman, who is white, has been “rude” toward the city’s African American population. At the entrance to Sunday’s rally, organizers with the Bowser campaign were selling “Trust Black Women” t-shirts.

Silverman has said her record during her first term showed she has been acting in the interests of all D.C. residents, including African Americans in Southeast Washington who have not been touched by the city’s tide of prosperity. Just this month, she said, she had worked with council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) on a bill to offer public-sector apprenticeships in D.C. government.

Reeder, who has received donations from developers allied with Bowser, is running as a business friendly alternative to the progressive incumbent, criticizing the paid family leave law co-authored by Silverman which will impose a 0.62 percent employer-paid payroll tax to provide workers eight weeks of paid leave for new parents, six weeks to care for an ill relative and two weeks of sick time.

Bowser attacked the paid family leave law on Sunday, noting that benefits would be available to all workers in the District, including those who live in Maryland and Virginia.

“I put D.C. residents first above any national policy,” said Bowser. “I for sure would never send $175 million out of Washington, D.C.”

Reeder also criticized the law.

[A rare display of mayoral muscle in Bowser’s attempt to unseat Silverman]

“I am a proud business owner, and no one is going to make me feel ashamed of that,” said Reeder at the rally. “If we isolate the business community, who is going to bring in revenue?”

In the crowd, voters seemed less interested in the fight between progressive and business interests, and more over who could best represent the city.

Brenda Speaks, a 65-year-old Ward 8 resident who was sitting at a table at the smoke house, shouted at Reeder to come say hello when the candidate walked by.

“She’s very positive and knows exactly what’s happening in the community,” said Speaks, adding that she voted for Silverman in 2014 and met Reeder while dining at her restaurant. “It’s really funny, I don’t have a lot against her. I just think Dionne would have a better representative. She knows what’s happening in Ward 8.”