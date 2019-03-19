D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Wednesday proposed a fiscal 2020 budget that would pump additional dollars into affordable housing while cutting spending in other areas, a balancing act officials said is needed because of revenue growth that is slower than expected.

The mayor is proposing a $15.5 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that starts June 1, an 7 percent increase over the current $14.5 billion budget. The D.C Council must pass a budget by the end of May.

Revenue growth is less than expected, thanks in part to a cooling economy and the 35-day federal shutdown that hurt retail, hotels, restaurants and other businesses across the city.

The mayor is including about $129 million in spending cuts in her budget proposal but city officials declined to specify them before the budget’s release. They said there would be no mass layoffs or elimination of major programs.

“It was a very difficult budget season for us, one of the harder ones in the five budgets that we’ve worked on here in this administration,” said City Administrator Rashad Young, citing a $47 million revenue loss from the federal shutdown that ended in January. “We think this is a responsible and prudent budget, given the revenue circumstances.”

Many of the major changes are meant to shore up affordable housing in an increasingly expensive city that had the highest intensity of gentrification in the nation, according to a study released this week.

As she already announced in her State of the District address Monday evening, Bowser wants to spend an additional $55 million in programs to create or preserve affordable housing.

To pay for this and other priorities, the mayor wants to increase the deed recordation and transfer taxes from 1.45 percent to 2.5 percent on commercial properties worth more than $2 million. Officials estimate that would raise $79 million next year. Taxes on residential real estate would not be affected. Her budget also declines to implement a $25 million commercial property tax cut authorized last year by the D.C. Council.

Education remains the city’s biggest source of spending.

The budget sets aside $1.8 billion for the traditional and charter school systems with a 2.2 percentage point increase in per-pupil funding. The increase is smaller than last year’s 3.9 percentage point increase proposed by Bowser, much of it attributable to teacher raises as part of a new contract. The budget also includes $300,000 to study whether the city has an effective school funding formula.

Bowser is also calling for funding to hire more law enforcement as the city grapples with a spike in homicides. The budget includes increases of $3.5 million to hire 45 paramedics and others to staff new ambulances, $3 million to hire more police officers and $2.5 million in grants for violence prevention programs.

New transportation projects include $122 million for the K Street Transit Way project that envisions dedicated lanes for rapid-bus transit and $10 million for 18 new Capital Bike Share stations. The mayor announced Monday that she is eliminating the $1 fare on all Circulator bus routes. Making those rides free will cost the city $3.1 million, officials said.

Other highlights include:

—A cut from $7 million to $4 million for the fund to provide relief from rising water bills .This was a major source of contention last year, with some clergy complaining that churches were buckling under fees assessed on all water customers to help pay for a federally-mandated project to clean up the Potomac and Anacostia rivers.

— $35 million to overhaul a wedge of land bordered by First Street NE and Florida and New York avenues, dubbed “Dave Thomas Circle” by locals because of the Wendy’s restaurant marooned on the slice of land. It is perhaps the most hated intersection in the nation’s capital. The money would be used to acquire and design a replacement for the perplexing traffic circle.

— $25 million to implement a sweeping climate change law passed last year to shift the city to entirely renewable energy sources.

— $3.2 million for a public campaign financing program that is supposed to launch for the 2020 election cycle. Bowser originally opposed the efforts, but later switched positions and said she would fund it.

Perry Stein contributed to this report

