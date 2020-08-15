He told Bowser on July 31 that he was in talks for a job at Howard University and sought ethics guidance, according to a letter the mayor sent Friday to the D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Accountability.

The mayor wrote that she directed her general counsel on Aug. 4 to review the circumstances of the job offer and the ethics board’s opinion on the matter.

“Today, I refer the matter to your independent officer to conduct a full review to ensure that all District policies and procedures were followed,” Bowser wrote.

On Friday, Bowser issued a statement praising Young for his role in “every achievement of my Administration” and helping to “deliver exceptional results.”

Young has not commented on his departure and did not return calls for comment. Reached at his home Saturday morning before The Washington Post learned of the ethics referral, Young declined to comment when asked if he was planning to take a job at Howard.

It’s unclear what position he would take at the university. A spokeswoman for Howard had no comment Saturday.

Young played a key role in the Bowser administration’s negotiations with Howard to build a new hospital to replace its current campus in Northwest Washington.

Under the deal, the District would provide $225 million in tax abatements, along with $26 million over six years to help Howard establish specialized centers, and an additional $25 million for capital expenses.

In an April interview with The Washington Post, Young said the deal would “help their long-term viability so they can continue in their mission of serving as a safety net hospital in that location in Georgia Avenue.”

The tax break must be approved by the D.C. Council, which unanimously approved legislation to authorize the abatement last month. The bill must pass a second vote when the council returns from recess in September.

In a June 30 hearing on the legislation, Young praised the impact Howard has had on Washington and said the tax abatement would help deliver quality health care to underserved communities. Howard University Hospital has developed a reputation as a national training ground for Black physicians who are underrepresented in the profession.

District ethics rules generally prohibit employees from participating in matters that would affect future employers, but violations depend on the individual circumstances of each case.

Rochelle Ford, the director of the Office of Government Ethics at the ethics board, confirmed that Young sought guidance from her office on transitioning from public service to Howard University.

“If he was involved in working on the tax abatement and negotiating it, and we know he was, then he can’t go on the other side and represent Howard back before the District,” said Ford in a Saturday interview. “He can’t contact the District about the things he negotiated on.”

Ford said rules are not as straightforward regarding how District government employees should act when seeking new jobs. It’s unclear whether Young began talks with Howard while he was still actively working on advances incentives for the university.

Young, who served as the city manager in Alexandria for three years before joining the Bowser administration, is among a small cadre of top aides who have served the mayor throughout her tenure. He is among the most high-profile departures from her administration to date.

Members of the D.C. Council and members of the Bowser cabinet praised Young as an effective government administrator following his departure, which caught many in government off guard. Young did not mention it was his last day during a periodic call with cabinet officials on Friday, according to multiple people on the call.