The $375 million deal, which must be approved by the D.C. Council, would also include new urgent care clinics east of the Anacostia River, an area home to some of the District’s poorest and sickest residents.

Young also said the District would offer nearly $300 million to help Howard University build a new hospital campus, a culmination of a long search for a new facility for the nation’s longtime training ground for black doctors.

While the developments are not directly related to the covid-19 pandemic, city officials say the new agreements are a step in reaching Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s vision for reopening the city in a more equitable way to target health, economic and racial disparities.

“These projects are critical to addressing these inequities and racial disparities because we will be able to bring a high level of care and more services in an integrated system to residents of wards 7 and 8,” said Young in an interview. “What we have seen from the impacts of covid-19 makes it all the more urgent to do this.”

D.C. residents who have succumbed to the coronavirus have been disproportionately black, which officials attributed to African Americans disproportionately having other medical conditions such as asthma and hypertension that can increase the risk of dying from covid-19.

The hospital announcements come after a series of disruptions to health care in the predominantly African American east end of the city.

Providence Hospital in Northeast Washington shut down last spring after more than 150 years of operating, while the D.C. Council voted last year to close the public United Medical Center by 2023. D.C. General, a former public hospital in Southeast D.C., shut down in the 1990s and was demolished in 2018.

Negotiations for a new Southeast hospital on the St. Elizabeths campus to replace United Medical Center started in 2018 and stalled at various points.

According to Young, George Washington University and its partner, Universal Health Services, would operate the new hospital as part of the same network as the Foggy Bottom hospital.

The new hospital in Southeast D.C. would operate as a level three trauma center and have 136 beds — with the ability to add 60 more — down from more than 200 currently available at United Medical Center. But the new facility would also offer outpatient services such as cancer care and an obstetrics ward, which was permanently shut down at United Medical Center three years ago.

The city would cover the bulk of the construction and capital costs, while Universal Health Services would pay $75 million for other costs such as new urgent care clinics and a medical records system.

Young said details of the agreement would be presented to the D.C. Council in about two months.

D.C. officials for years have sought a private sector partner for the city’s public hospital. United Medical Center has struggled to stay financially stable.

Pressure grew in 2017 after The Washington Post reported about lapses in care at United Medical Center, including the deaths of nursing-home and obstetric patients under questionable circumstances. The D.C. Council in late 2017 ousted a management company formed by campaign donors to the mayor from operating the hospital. The Bowser (D) administration in the summer of 2018 entered a tentative agreement with George Washington University for a replacement hospital.

But several months later, George Washington halted talks, citing the financial feasibility of a new hospital with labor conditions imposed by the D.C. Council. Lawmakers wanted the new hospital to honor union contracts and employ health-care workers from United Medical Center.

Young said the new agreement does not have explicit provisions requiring the new hospital to hire staff from United Medical Center.

“This is not a successor hospital or a sort of UMC 2.0,” said Young. “But we want to have the highest quality employees and best employees to be able to service this hospital, and we absolutely want to start by working with current set of employees we have at United Medical Center.”

While negotiating the new hospital deal in 2018, the city also drew objections from Howard University, which feared competition from a new Southeast Washington hospital and wanted medical students and doctors to be able to practice at the new facility.

Young said those concerns were largely rendered moot after Adventist HealthCare took over operations at Howard in February.

That agreement was seen as a first step in a potential acquisition and replacement of the historic hospital on Georgia Avenue in Northwest. Wayne Frederick, the university president, said in February that hospitals of Howard’s size “just cannot survive” without the help of a larger health system.

A 2017 investigation by The Post found the Howard Hospital struggled under financial troubles, malpractice payouts, empty beds and an exodus of respected staff amid complaints about management.

Howard officials are now looking to partner with Adventist to build a new hospital by 2025 on university grounds, according to Young.

The District government wants to support the expansion by providing $225 million in tax abatements, along with $26 million over six years to help Howard establish specialized centers and another $25 million for capital expenses, Young said.

That support must be approved by the D.C. Council as part of an upcoming budget cycle where lawmakers must make nearly to deal with projected revenue declines of $800 million related to the coronavirus-pandemic.

Young said the new hospital spending is necessary even in times of financial struggles.