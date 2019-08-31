Corbett Price resigned from the Metro board Friday. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) will nominate a deputy who led the Department of Motor Vehicles for more than a decade to replace Corbett Price on the Metro board, her spokeswoman confirmed Saturday.

Bowser’s selection of Lucinda Babers to represent the city on the powerful regional transit agency board comes a day after Price resigned from the panel under pressure. He was criticized for his role in attempting to conceal an ethics violation by D.C. Council member and former Metro board chairman Jack Evans.

Price, a health-care executive and political donor to the mayor, cited health and family reasons for his resignation Friday.

Since March, Babers has been deputy mayor for infrastructure and operations, a post created by Bowser in her second term to oversee city agencies managing transportation, environmental and regulatory issues. Before that, Babers led the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles since 2007.

Babers, whose selection was first reported by WAMU, must be confirmed by the D.C. Council before she can serve on the Metro board.

Evans and Price both resigned in the aftermath of an ethics probe into Evans.

Both men falsely said that the Metro ethics committee cleared Evans of wrongdoing. The committee in fact found Evans failed to disclose a conflict of interest when he used his position on the board to try to assist a parking company that was paying him $50,000 a year as a consultant.

Records of the probe obtained by The Washington Post said that both Evans and Price threatened Metro’s general counsel and maneuvered in other ways to prevent the findings from becoming public. Price and the mayor defended his conduct.

Price resigned two days after the Metro board’s ethics committee met privately to consider an investigation of his behavior during the Evans probe, according to two individuals familiar with the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of the discussion.

Evans resigned from the Metro board in June after the ethics violation became public. That vacancy is expected to be filled by the council.

D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) confirmed he is interested in serving on the board.

