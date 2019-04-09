Heroin, a syringe and cooker are laid out at a home in Southeast Washington, which has some of the District’s highest rates of fatal overdoses. (Andre Chung/for The Washington Post)

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has appointed Barbara Bazron - a veteran manager of public health agencies in both the District and Maryland - to lead the Department of Behavioral Health, city officials said.

The appointment is key for an agency at the forefront of the city’s efforts to stem extraordinarily high rates of opioid overdoses.

The long-awaited announcement of a new director for the department comes after the previous director, Tanya Royster, was removed from her job late last year amid growing doubts about her effectiveness in steering the agency.

Advocates and District lawmakers have said they hoped Bowser’s new choice would have the managerial skills to overhaul the department’s often dysfunctional bureaucracy — as well as deep experience in dealing with opioid addiction and overdoses, which have emerged as the District’s worst public-health crisis in decades.

Bazron, a seasoned bureaucrat who has consulted for the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), previously worked for the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health between 2007 and 2015, according to a biography published on the website of a 2015 conference at which she spoke. She served as interim director of the agency in 2015 before Bowser's appointment of Royster.

[Falling out: Inside America’s other opioid epidemic]

More recently, she was deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Health, heading the state’s Behavioral Health Administration.

Bazron returns to a D.C. agency in turmoil. The department has come under harsh criticism in recent months for its lackluster response to heroin and fentanyl overdoses, which increased more than threefold between 2014 and 2017, surpassing the District's homicides. Those deaths have disproportionately afflicted black Washingtonians, whose opioid overdose rates exceed those of whites in West Virginia or New Hampshire.

In January, after The Washington Post published a series on the crisis and the city’s faltering response, federal officials launched an audit of the Department of Behavioral Health to determine whether it had misused grant money. Royster was terminated after she was interviewed by The Post and two weeks before the stories ran.

Amid heightened scrutiny from the public and D.C. Council, Bowser has pledged to cut opioid overdose deaths in half by next year and announced a series of moves to designed to meet that goal. Among them are new outreach and treatment programs for drug users at three D.C. hospitals and a dramatic expansion in the distribution of naloxone, a life-saving opioid overdose antidote.

[D.C. officials ignored life-saving strategies as opioid overdoses rose]

The Department of Behavioral Health is also scheduled to receive tens of millions of dollars in new opioid grants from the federal government over the next two years. As agency director, Bazron will be responsible for ensuring those grants are used properly and in a timely manner.

That has not always happened with opioid grant dollars the department received from the federal government in the past.

The District failed to implement key programs it said it would launch over the last two years with a $4 million federal grant, including outreach to heroin users on the street and at the city’s public hospital, United Medical Center. At the height of the opioid epidemic, the city left a sizable portion of the grant money unspent. In July 2018 city officials submitted a request to SAMHSA to carry over money they had not used.

Read more:

Federal officials launch audit of D.C. opioid grant spending

D.C. lawmakers to probe city’s failures in stemming opioid epidemic

District officials to distribute 76,000 naloxone kits to counter overdoses

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news