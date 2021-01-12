On Monday morning, Bowser said at a news conference that she urged all Americans to stay home rather than travel to Washington, a city that normally welcomes the quadrennial flood of inauguration tourists with open arms. Visiting D.C. this year, Bowser said, could spread the coronavirus and put travelers at risk from right-wing groups that may be plotting violence before or on Inauguration Day.
Late Monday night, Bowser signed an order to give that exhortation not to visit more teeth.
The order extends until the morning of Jan. 22 several of Bowser’s orders that were set to expire Friday: the city’s ban on indoor dining in restaurants, the mandatory closure of all museums, and the cancellation of the Circulator bus route that services the Mall and is popular with tourists.
The measures were all introduced in December. At the time, Bowser said a three-week halt to a few risky activities would allow the city to stem the coronavirus surge, and she promised that indoor dining and other activities would be permitted to resume on Jan. 15.
On Monday, Bowser characterized the extra week as an extension in the interest of public safety — that is, preventing people from having a place to gather during the violence-prone days surrounding the Jan. 20 inauguration — not just a coronavirus measure.
The three-week closure has not appeared to improve the city’s virus statistics. Instead, Monday marked the highest case rate in Washington of any day of the pandemic, with a new average of 41 new cases daily per 100,000 residents.
