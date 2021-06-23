“We want you to come out and experience what we experience every day, and that is Washington,” Bowser said, standing at the back of a Big Bus Tours vehicle as it made its way up 14th Street NW, from the city’s monumental core to trendy U Street.
Bowser, who has authorized a $5 million marketing effort, was touting Experience DC, the city’s latest tourism campaign, which strives to bring back visitors who stayed away as the coronavirus pandemic raged and boost employment rates at nightclubs, restaurants, sports arenas and other attractions.
From March 2020 to April this year, the District lost $6.6 billion in visitor spending as the pandemic stymied travel, according to Elliott Ferguson II, president of Destination DC, an organization tasked with marketing for the nation’s capital.
Before the pandemic, the hospitality sector made up about 14 percent of the city’s workforce, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The workers in these industries were among the hardest hit during the pandemic.
Hotel stays in March were down 12 percent from a year earlier, with room sales revenue slashed in half, according to a May report from the D.C. Office of Revenue Analysis. Occupancy fell from 82 percent to 34 percent; some hotels that are normally counted in the report had closed or temporarily suspended service.
With vaccination rates for adults reaching 70 percent and covid cases plummeting in the region, D.C. government officials have lifted restrictions on businesses and started to discuss ending the state of emergency.
Slowly, life has returned to beleaguered businesses and tourist attractions, as residents and visitors take part in what many have dubbed “Hot Vax Summer.”
Just before Bowser’s bus tour on Wednesday, Raymond Esposito of Conneticut led his four children from the Washington Monument to get ice cream. It was the family’s first trip in a year and a half.
Esposito, 37, and his wife, Samantha, 35, and Samantha’s parents are all fully vaccinated. They booked an Airbnb in Alexandria and drove from Connecticut with their children, ages 1, 4, 6 and 9. They were motivated to plan the five-day trip because Samantha taught the children about American History this year while home-schooling them.
“I think the kids have been more appreciative of the trip because they haven’t been out,” she said. “It’s nice to see people out and about and the city happy and open, especially after the whole Capitol riot earlier this year.”
A block down, Asha Smith, 25, was waiting in line to enter the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Smith, a high school English teacher in Delaware who lives in Philadelphia, said she came to D.C. with her significant other, who was on a work trip. A graduate of American University, she planned to visit museums and use what she learned to update her classroom lessons.
The streets seemed busier than when she last visited in the fall, she said.
“It is nice compared to when everything was shut down. We don’t need to wear masks, but a lot of the restrictions still seem to be in place,” Smith said, citing the shortened museum hours and reservation requirements.
Outside of Ben’s Chili Bowl, Bowser and other officials hosted a tourism rally of about 150 people. The attendees included Keiristin Wilbert, who hosts a TV show that features local restaurants and hidden gems called “Bacon & Bellini.” Wilbert, who lives in Maryland, said D.C. is much richer in culture than what tourists tend to think.
“I think people should explore, not just go to the national sites, because D.C. is actually a city, too — and almost a state,” she said.
Kelsye Adams, who lives in the U Street corridor, said she appreciated the effort to bring more business into the area and was particularly fond of the mayor asking residents to get vaccinated during the rally.
“You all made sacrifices, and because of it, we are crushing this virus,” Bowser told the crowd. “When we get vaccinated, we stay safe. And we stay open.”
