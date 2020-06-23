The declaration of the autonomous zone drew condemnation from President Trump, who tweeted: “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!”

It was the second time this month that Trump raised the possibility of deploying federal forces on the streets of Washington to quell unrest normally handled by local police.

The Trump administration considered taking over the D.C. police department in early June during protests over the death of George Floyd. The White House backed down from the idea after Bowser’s administration vehemently objected.

Asked Tuesday if the District was taking a hard line on the “autonomous zone” in order to avoid Trump taking over the D.C. police, Chief Peter Newsham would only say: “I don’t think the mayor is going to allow anyone to take over the Metropolitan Police Department.”

Newsham said his department’s actions had nothing to do with Trump or Trump’s tweets.

Aides to Bowser said late Monday that the city wanted for safety reasons to clear protesters who had set up tents on H Street NW following weeks of demonstrations against police brutality.

Bowser could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

The 1973 Home Rule Act gave the president the authority to take “emergency control” of the D.C. police for “federal purposes” for up to 48 hours, or for up to 30 days with the oversight of the members of Congress of both parties who supervise the District.

Presidents cannot assume control of the police in any state.

When Trump floated the idea of a federal takeover earlier this month, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) said he believed the protests would not meet the definition of an “emergency” required by the law.

But that has not been tested in court. Steven Schneebaum, a lawyer who has written about the District’s constitutional status, said Trump could probably federalize the police during these protests if he wanted to.

“Whatever conditions the president considers to be special conditions of an emergency nature: there’s absolutely no guidance” in the statute, Schneebaum said. In other cases, including Trump’s use of an emergency declaration to divert funds to his border wall, “the courts are all saying that the president is given discretionary authority to declare emergenices when he perceives.”

Council member David Grosso (I-At Large) said Trump would be overreaching to interfere with the District’s response to the attempts to create an autonomous zone, and said the city should protect protesters from federal intrusion.

“When you start messing with local jurisdictions like this, the whole country is going to reject you,” Grosso said. “He needs to really tread lightly.”

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), who has proposed legislation in the past to take away the president’s power to federalize the D.C. police, said she hoped Bowser and Newsham’s decision to clear out Black Lives Matter Plaza on Tuesday was not motivated by concern that Trump would otherwise seek to do it with federal force.

“I hope they’re not intimidated by that,” she said about Trump’s tweet. “I hope as long as they are keeping the protests peaceful, they will mark the president’s words as what they usually are, a lot of bluster, and not take them as a command to clear peaceful protest.”

Nevertheless, she said Trump’s vow to remove local protesters “increases the temperature,” just days before the House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on Norton’s bill proposing D.C. statehood.

Bo Shuff, executive director of D.C. Vote, which advocates for statehood, said Trump’s latest threat of force inside Washington should galvanize lawmakers to back the legislation. “The public will react similarly to how they reacted when he invaded the streets with helicopters and tear gas,” Shuff said.

The bill is expected to pass the Democratic-majority House on Friday, which would be the first time a chamber of Congress approved a motion for D.C. statehood. As a state, the District would get to elect two senators and a congressional representative — and would be free from the possibility of the president assuming control of its police.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said that chamber, where Republicans are in charge, will not bring the bill for a vote.