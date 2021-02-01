The second bill would create an independent ombudsperson for the city’s Child and Family Services Agency, an attempt by the council to boost public accountability.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) often gives her input on proposed legislation but rarely goes as far as to veto a measure she disagrees with. Before this year, she had vetoed just three bills since taking office in 2015 — and the council overturned two of those vetoes.

Sitting next to the mayor at a news conference Monday, council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said he expects to have the nine votes necessary to override her two most recent vetoes as well.

The DCRA for years has faced customer service complaints from both residents and businesses. Mendelson said the council believes that the DCRA has struggled because it’s too large and that creating two separate agencies would rectify those deficiencies

In a memo to override Bowser’s veto, Mendelson cited data that showed the DCRA conducted 5,322 housing code inspections in fiscal 2020 but confirmed repairs in just 748 cases — a rate of about 14 percent, down from 32 percent the year prior.

Bowser pointed to “undeniable” progress with the DCRA’s performance in a letter to the council last year, urging members not to vote in favor of the bill, and said the proposed legislation would exacerbate — not solve — lingering issues. She also said the bill lacked sufficient funding and reiterated those points Monday.

“We certainly have been very focused on making the DCRA more responsive to the residents of the District, more focused on how we can have safer buildings and enforce all our rules and regulations,” Bowser said. “I don’t think that we get there by creating a new director of this, a new general counsel for that and another bureaucracy.”

Bowser has said a new ombudsperson for Child and Family Services would be redundant because the agency already has an internal ombudsman, who receives an average of 120 complaints each year.

In her January veto letter, Bowser said the new watchdog would create a “duplicative, overly broad and costly administrative structure” — and possibly violate the Home Rule Act by creating an executive office with a director appointed by the council.

“I do think we have to be careful about creating more government that does not produce better results,” Bowser said Monday. “Further, both of these bills require more money, more funding. And so as we go into a new budget season, we’re going to have to ask — how do we pay for all this?”

Mendelson said the Office of the General Counsel had reviewed both bills and found them to be “legally sufficient.”

In a memo to override the veto, he said the legislation wasn’t meant to duplicate the current ombudsman but “improve and replace it by prioritizing independence and impartiality to increase credibility and by expanding the office’s scope to provide insight of system issues, like special attention to matters affecting crossover youth — children who interact with both the foster care system and the juvenile justice system.”

The council on Tuesday will also consider a bill introduced at Bowser’s request that would provide two weeks of paid leave for bereavement related to the death of a child, a late-term miscarriage or abortion. The bill was motivated in part by media reports about a D.C. teacher who had a stillbirth and was denied paid leave.

Also on the council’s agenda are several “congressional review emergencies” — a special designation for bills that have already passed and need to be implemented before they’ve been reviewed by Congress.

Under the District’s unique government structure, the council must deliver all legislation signed by Bowser to Congress for its review. Mendelson said on Monday that officials had been unable to deliver about 60 pieces of legislation because of extensive fencing erected around the Capitol after the Jan. 6 breach.