Todd was elected to the council five years ago to replace Muriel E. Bowser after she was elected mayor. As a council member, his critics often blasted him as being too loyal to Bowser — though he has received praise from some Ward 4 residents for his focus on constituent services.
He said Wednesday that his new position will allow him to serve local residents beyond the District, namely in Washington Gas’s service territories in Maryland and Virginia.
Janeese Lewis George, self-described democratic socialist, says she’ll be a pragmatic council member
Todd is the second outgoing council member to announce in recent weeks that they were taking up a corporate lobbying role. Council member David Grosso (I-At Large), who decided not to seek reelection, took a job with Arent Fox, where he plans to lobby his former colleagues on behalf of clients including hospitals and cannabis businesses, among others.
Like Grosso, Todd will be subject to the city’s ethics rules, which include a one-year ban on lobbying former staffers and a lifetime ban on working on certain issues that he was involved with while in office.
Asked how he’ll adhere to those restrictions, Todd said he sought an opinion with D.C.’s Board of Ethics and Government Accountability before accepting the position, “which is pretty thorough on what is and what isn’t allowed.”
“We will follow it strictly, period,” he added.
Julie Zauzmer contributed to this report.