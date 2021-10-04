“In a perfect world, we would have opened up as soon as the building became available way back in October . . . or at least kind of started to staff it up, but the pandemic just really put a wrench in that,” said George Jones, the organization’s chief executive.
It wasn’t until Monday that leaders felt they could safely open the clinic, thanks to the availability of coronavirus vaccines, staffers who no longer needed child care because in-person school has resumed, and a windfall of money the Biden administration allocated to community health centers.
Still, the organization has struggled to hire staff during a time when health-care workers are in high demand during the pandemic.
But the lack of staff didn’t prove to be a barrier on Monday. Several families waited for their appointments, seated on lime-green-cushioned chairs in the brightly lit waiting room. A 25-year-old mother brought in her 5-year-old daughter for her flu shot. Fethanegest Tesfahun, 67, accompanied his 18-year-old daughter for her annual school physical.
Tesfahun has traveled to the Northwest Center location for the past five years because it is closer to his home, but he said he opted for Bread for the City’s newest location because the schedule in Northwest was full. “If there is none there, I’ll come here,” Tesfahun said.
The group hopes patients from Southeast will join those from other parts of the city, like Tesfahun, in coming to the new center. The organization’s leaders are spreading the word directly to patients who live in Southeast but now travel to Northwest for their appointments, said Kenrick Thomas, the organization’s communications manager.
Staff have begun scheduling those patients’ next appointments at the Southeast location. The organization has also been sticking fliers into the nearly 1,000 bags of groceries it distributes each day, Thomas said. The nonprofit also provides clothing, diapers and legal services to low-income people.
Southeast residents stand to gain the most from new health-care services because of the few medical offerings in the area, Jones said. The area has just one full-service hospital, United Medical Center, and that hospital will close soon, amid cratering revenue and after city regulators shut down its obstetrics ward in 2017.
The Bread for the City medical clinic opens as the city recently announced more medical care coming east of the river: Children’s National and George Washington University will provide care at the new hospital at St. Elizabeths, which is scheduled to open in 2024.
The lack of access to quality health care was one reason Wards 7 and 8 have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic, leaders say. Both wards have had some of the highest total positive coronavirus cases and deaths from covid-19 in the city. The wards also have among the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates.
“I’m really hopeful that this place, now that it’s open, will become an option for folks who either haven’t known how to access the vaccine yet or who have been otherwise hesitant, so we can at least start the conversation with them about why they should really, seriously, consider getting vaccinated,” Jones said.
“What we all need is a medical home, a place where we can go where a doctor sort of knows our name, and we can be seen routinely,” Jones said.