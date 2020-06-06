Pinto, who worked as a policy adviser to Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) for several years, was the last candidate to enter the race in February. The Connecticut native came to the District six years ago to attend Georgetown Law School.

Evans represented Ward 2 on the council for nearly three decades. He stepped down in January before his colleagues could expel him for repeated ethics violations related to his private consulting work for prominent local businesses.

Just 10 days after resigning, Evans filed to run for the seat he gave up.

His former constituents rejected him soundly; Evans finished second to last with less than 400 votes counted so far.

The general election for the permanent seat, which carries a four-year-term, will be held in November. As the Democratic nominee in a deep-blue city, Pinto is all but assured of winning.

A special election to complete Evans’s term through January is scheduled for June 16. Pinto, most of her Democratic primary contenders and Republican Katherine Venice are on the ballot in that race. It is too late for defeated primary candidates to drop out of the special election, but most have indicated they do not plan to campaign for the special election.

Racine, The Washington Post’s editorial board and several members of Congress backed Pinto’s bid for office. Before her campaign, Pinto had never voted in a D.C. election. She was also the only candidate in the race who declined to use the public campaign financing program, enabling her to inject more than $45,000 of her own money into the campaign.

Pinto ran as a relatively moderate candidate with a focus on helping small businesses. But she also is to the left of Evans on a host of issues, such as backing monthly transit stipends for all residents.

She would be the youngest lawmaker ever sworn into office. Voters also ousted Council member Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4) in favor of Janeese Lewis George, a 32-year-old former employee in Racine’s office.