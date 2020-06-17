Pinto was viewed as the heavy favorite to win the special election since she narrowly won the primary, two weeks earlier, to be the Democratic nominee to serve a full four-year term on the council beginning in 2021.
She faces Republican Katherine Venice in the November general election, in a ward that leans very strongly blue.
The 28-year-old lawyer, who until recently worked in the office of Attorney General Karl A. Racine, campaigned on promises of a fresh start for the ward, after Evans resigned over ethics violations, and of bringing a focus on gender equality.
She highlighted her age and gender in her statement celebrating her victory in the special election, writing, “I am honored to be Ward 2’s first woman to hold this seat and the youngest member of the DC Council in history.”
“There is much to do. Now, let’s get to work,” Pinto wrote, noting that she will have the opportunity to join the council before it votes on next year’s budget.
The city must cut hundreds of millions of dollars because of the coronavirus-related economic shortfall, and council members are debating whether to cut funds from the D.C. police in response to protesters’ demands.