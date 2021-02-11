The outdoor dining rooms have become a popular lifeline for restaurants at a time when indoor dining is severely restricted and offers increased risk of exposure to the virus. Last month, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) introduced legislation to extend the program into 2023.

At the time of that announcement, some business leaders pointed out that just one restaurant in Wards 7 or 8 had set up a streatery, bringing renewed attention to concerns about equity in neighborhoods that have been historically underserved.

Starting Friday, there will be two dining option east of the river: Sala Thai, on Minnesota Avenue NE, and the Anacostia Busboys and Poets, which is setting up the tables on a stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, away from the sidewalk and protected from traffic by a set of concrete barriers.

“All of a sudden, D.C. and a lot of cities are starting to feel a lot more European,” owner Andy Shallal said in an interview. “The excitement of people sitting on the street, drinking coffee — [D.C.] is kind of late in the game. That’s one silver lining of covid.”

Busboys and Poets offers some form of outdoor dining at all of its locations in the District, but Shallal has grappled with how to do it at the Ward 8 restaurant. The sidewalk previously featured a row of tables against its large windows — a setup that Shallal called unattractive for diners who were forced to sit awkwardly close to pedestrians going nearby.

John Falcicchio, Bowser’s chief of staff and deputy mayor for economic development, said Shallal reached out in recent weeks to ask about obtaining the concrete barriers, which were soon provided by the city’s Department of Transportation. Shallal said artists began painting murals on the barriers Thursday, making them more visible to motorists while boosting the dining area’s ambiance.

“No one wants to sit next to a piece of concrete,” said Shallal, who hopes the new setup will encourage more people to travel to the neighborhood and even open businesses there.

Falcicchio also emphasized the need for more dining options in the area. He said the city is recruiting shops and restaurants east of the river with a recent focus on two locations in Ward 8: the MLK Gateway and Maple View Flats development.

Shallal said the Anacostia Busboys and Poets has maintained more revenue during the pandemic than any of the restaurant’s other locations. He called it a testament to how much residents want to see Ward 8 businesses succeed.