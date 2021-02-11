On Friday morning, Busboys and Poets owner Andy Shallal stood on a stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE underneath the large red tent that adorns his newest outdoor dining room (Shallal’s other restaurants, all in more affluent parts of the city, already have outdoor dining). He likened the moment to “another grand opening.”

“You know, we need more of these kinds of places here in the east side of the river,” Shallal said.

Streateries have become a popular lifeline for restaurants at a time when indoor dining is severely restricted and offers increased risk of exposure to the virus. Last month, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) introduced legislation to extend the program into 2023.

At the time of that announcement, some business leaders pointed out that only one restaurant in Wards 7 — and none in Ward 8 — had set up a streatery, bringing renewed attention to concerns about equity in underserved neighborhoods.

Now, there are two streatery options east of the Anacostia, a historic dividing line in the nation’s capital: Sala Thai, on Minnesota Avenue NE, and the Anacostia Busboys and Poets where the outdoor tables are protected from traffic by a set of concrete barriers.

“All of a sudden, D.C. and a lot of cities are starting to feel a lot more European,” Shallal said in an interview. “The excitement of people sitting on the street, drinking coffee — [D.C.] is kind of late in the game. That’s one silver lining of covid.”

Shallal had grappled with how to offer outdoor dining at the Ward 8 restaurant. The sidewalk previously featured a row of tables against its large windows — a setup that Shallal called unattractive for diners, who were forced to sit awkwardly close to pedestrians going nearby.

John Falcicchio, Bowser’s chief of staff and deputy mayor for economic development, said Shallal reached out in recent weeks to ask about obtaining the concrete barriers, which were provided by the city’s Department of Transportation.

Shallal said local artist Shawn Perkins painted D.C.-themed murals on the barriers Thursday, making them more visible to motorists while boosting the dining area’s ambiance. “No one wants to sit next to a piece of concrete,” he said.

Falcicchio announced Friday that D.C. businesses will be able to register online starting Saturday to receive care packages of personal protective equipment, including masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Addressing the lack of streateries in Wards 7 and 8, Falcicchio emphasized the need for more dining options in the area. He said the city is recruiting shops and restaurants east of the river with a recent focus on two locations in Anacostia: the MLK Gateway and Maple View Flats development.

“I do believe that this is an opportunity,” said Kristina Noell, executive director of the Anacostia Business Improvement District. “We’re really expecting to see [streateries] happen with additional businesses in the area.”

Shallal said the Anacostia Busboys and Poets has maintained more revenue during the pandemic than any of the restaurant’s other locations. He called it a testament to how much residents want to see Ward 8 businesses succeed.