“It was very tough on business owners,” Tong said.

But on Wednesday, the once-hulking metal fences were instead stacked neatly in piles on the curb. Underneath an umbrella, two customers leaving Pete’s stopped to take a picture.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to see this view,” said Greg Thomas, who with his wife, Sharon, had been traveling regularly from Linden, Va., to support Pete’s for the past couple months while business was rough.

In Capitol Hill, business owners and residents alike said the removal of some of the Capitol fencing has finally allowed the neighborhood to inch back toward a sense of normalcy after weeks in the shadow of a militarized zone.

On Wednesday morning, Capitol Police said all of the outer-perimeter fencing surrounding the Capitol complex had been removed. Independence and Constitution avenues were open to traffic again, and restaurant owners said business had finally started to pick up.

An inner-perimeter fence still surrounds the complex, but it had been repositioned earlier this month to be closer to the Capitol, freeing up more sidewalks for pedestrians.

At the time the fences were erected Jan. 7, restaurants in the neighborhood already were struggling because of the pandemic. They had just weathered a D.C. ban on indoor dining over the winter, when cold temperatures also precluded outdoor dining. Tourism had taken a nosedive.

“The fence was the cherry on top,” said Yaser Joudeh, business development manager at Sunnyside Restaurant Group, which runs We the Pizza, Good Stuff Eatery and Santa Rosa Taqueria on Pennsylvania.

Joudeh said business dropped about 40 percent after the fencing went up.

On March 13, residents and those who work in the neighborhood — including Micheline Mendelsohn Luhn, Sunnyside’s deputy chief executive — held a protest at the fence, lamenting how it had interrupted their lives.

When Joudeh saw work crews start removing the fencing last weekend, he ran down the block to snap a picture to send it to Mendelsohn Luhn.

“I said, ‘Mich, this is what happens when you protest — you move mountains,’ ” he said.

One Capitol Hill mainstay, the Monocle Restaurant on D Street near First Street NE,sat inside the fence perimeter — preventing the owner, John Valanos, from opening the restaurant.

“It’s pretty difficult to climb that fence with the barbed wire,” Valanos said wryly.

Valanos said that he finally was able to negotiate with the Capitol Police to allow him past the security checkpoint to access his business. But if he wanted to meet with his accountant there to go over the books, he had to give authorities a copy of her driver’s license, information about the make and model of her vehicle and exact times she would be coming and going.

Valanos and his wife, Kiki Valanos, were elated when their son, who lives a short walk from the restaurant, gave them a call on Friday morning with good news.

“He was really choked up,” Kiki Valanos said. “He told John, ‘It’s coming down. It’s finally open.’ ” They plan to reopen Monocleon April 13.

Tong said she has tried to make the best of the situation by befriending some of the National Guard troops stationed across the street from the restaurant and donating hot meals to them.

“I’m staring at them every day, whether it’s rain or cold or snow,” Tong said. “It hurt me when I see that. We tried to do whatever we could to bring them comfort.”

Customers like Sharon and Greg Thomas got on board, sending thank-you cards and snacks to the National Guard. Others dropped off socks and mouthwash — a stash of donations that are stacked on a table at the front of the restaurant. Tacked to the wall are pictures children have drawn for the troops.

About 1 p.m. Wednesday, Tong stepped outside and greeted the mail carrier.

“No packages today,” the mail carrier said, although there was a letter. Tong opened it to find a $200 donation — evidence to her of how the fence, and the National Guard’s presence, had in some waysbrought the neighborhood closer.