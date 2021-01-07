Greeson’s wife, Kristi Greeson, said her husband’s only goal was to show support for Trump.

AD

“He was not there to participate in violence or rioting, nor did he condone such actions,” she said in a statement on behalf of his family. Her husband, who worked as a salesman in the steel and aluminum industry, “had a history of high blood pressure, and in the midst of the excitement, suffered a heart attack,” she added.

AD

But Greeson appeared to have an account on the right-wing social media site Parler filled with recent obscene and violent posts, fueled by misinformation spread by right-wing radio host Mark Levin, the Proud Boys and others.

In a post soon after Election Day, the account said: “Obama should be put to death!” Another November post from the account featured a photo of Greeson posing with a long gun in each hand and two pistols tucked into his belt.

AD

Boyland’s family did not respond to messages seeking comment. But a Facebook page belonging to a Rosanne Boyland in Kennesaw features several pro-Trump posts and includes a false assertion that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) ordered hotels and other businesses to close in advance of Wednesday’s rally.

“For all Patriots heading to D.C. bring EXTRA food, water, blankets, supplies and have a plan where to sleep,” the Jan. 3 post reads.

AD

The page also voices anger over the presidential election results.

Philips, the 50-year-old from Pennsylvania, was a computer programmer and an ardent Trump supporter.

He had helped to organize transportation for dozens of people traveling from Pennsylvania to D.C., the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday, but after arriving in the city on Wednesday, left the group.

AD

When it was time to drive back home, people who had traveled with him said they received a call from D.C. police informing them that Philips had suffered a stroke and died at George Washington University Hospital, the Inquirer reported.

Nicole Mun of Schuylkill Haven, Pa., told The Washington Post that she was married to Philips from 1999 to 2004 but had had limited contact with him since their divorce. Their two children are teenagers.

AD

“As my children are grieving and processing yesterday’s shocking events, I respectfully request privacy,” she said.

Philips created several pro-Trump social networking sites, including “Trumparoo,” where people could advertise products and interact with other manufacturers.

“It seems like the first day of the rest of our lives,” Philips told an Inquirer reporter while traveling to D.C. on Wednesday morning.