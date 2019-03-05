D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said Tuesday he will introduce a resolution to reprimand member Jack Evans for using government email to solicit business from District lobbying firms, offering them his influence and connections amassed as the city’s longest serving lawmaker.

“This reprimand will send a clear message that Mr. Evans’ actions are not only unacceptable but are inconsistent with the Council’s ethical standards,” Mendelson said in a statement he released at the start of a regularly scheduled council breakfast, where Evans sat at the head of the table looking grim.

Mendelson said the reprimand was due to Evans’ use of the city’s email system to circulate his business proposals, and is not focused on the substance of those business solicitations.

“I believe that a reprimand at this point, which is a very, very unusual action, is appropriate,” said Mendelson. “To my way of thinking, the issue is quite clear and it doesn’t require an investigation, and that is using council resources to seek private gain is a violation of our code of conduct.”

Evans, a Ward 2 Democrat, offered an apology Tuesday, but declined to answer questions. “I just like to say in retrospect I would have done a lot of things differently,” Evans told reporters in the hallway outside the D.C. Council chambers. “I certainly made some major mistakes and I want to take this opportunity to apologize to my constituents and the residents of the District of Columbia and to my colleagues, so that’s all I have to say.”

Mendelson said a request by three other council members - David Grosso (I-At Large), Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) and Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1) - to create a special council committee to investigate Evans is not necessary.

Mendelson noted that the city’s Board of Ethics and Government Accountability has already been looking into Evans’ actions, and that a federal grand jury investigation is also underway.

[Federal grand jury issued subpoena for documents relateing to D.C. Council Member Jack Evans]

But Grosso hit back, saying that Mendelson’s proposed reprimand was “merely a slap on the wrist, allowing the council to check a box and move on.”

“It stops short of any real accountability as Councilmember Evans will remain at the helm of the powerful Finance and Revenue Committee from which he peddled his influence using the prestige of his office,” Grosso said in a statement released as the breakfast meeting churned on. “Additionally, he remains on the Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety, which has oversight of the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. True consequences for his behavior should necessitate the reorganization of the current committee structure.

“Based on media reports over the past year, this does not appear to be an isolated incident, but rather a pattern of behavior. While I appreciate the role of the press in bringing Councilmember Evans’ actions to light, it is incumbent upon the Council to conduct its own investigation into the extent to which our colleague has violated our Code of Conduct, policies, and laws and ensure public trust in the work of this body.

Evans (D-Ward 2) has faced growing scrutiny after The Washington Post reported last week that he sent solicitations via government email to law firms that lobby the D.C. government, offering his contacts and sway amassed as the council’s longest serving lawmaker and as chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

The WMATA board of directors directed its ethics officer on Monday to investigate Evans. The review was initiated by Clarence Crawford, Maryland’s representative and the board’s first vice chair, and did not require a vote, WMATA spokesman Dan Stessel said.

Mendelson had said Monday that the D.C. Council would respond in some way but that he wanted to first consult with Evans and other council members, as well as the council’s lawyer. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), an ally of Evans, and other members of the council reached Monday did not take a position on what, if any, consequences Evans should face.

In a 2018 pitch to Nelson Mullins, a law firm that had lobbied his office just months before, Evans offered to engage in “cross-marketing my relationships and influence to Nelson Mullins clients.” He also noted that he was was of only 15 elected officials in a place where a “contract, bill, or regulation can go from idea to consummation in a matter of months.”

Mendelson said that Evans’ business proposals violated the portion of the council’s code of conduct that says council members may not knowingly use their prestige of office or public position for private gain or use government resources for personal business.

Mendelson said his proposed reprimand will not concern “other allegations that have been in the news recently about Councilmember Evans because those allegations are under investigation by both BEGA and a federal grand jury.”

The Post reported last week that a federal grand jury has also been investigating Evans and issued a subpoena to D.C. officials for documents related to legislation that Evans promoted in 2016 that would have benefited a digital sign company, Digi Outdoor Media. Evans received money and stock from the company, and has said that he returned both.

Mendelson’s statement continued: “Public trust is both critical and fragile. The Council must constantly be mindful that citizens have a right to expect its elected representatives to uphold high standards of ethical conduct. The recent revelations about Mr. Evans’ emails do just the opposite, and he must be reprimanded for it.”

