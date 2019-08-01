Challengers to embattled D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) appear poised to reap hundreds of thousands of dollars under the District’s new system for public funding of political campaigns, a potent demonstration of how recently passed election changes could affect a consequential council race next year.

The first set of fundraising reports in the Ward 2 race — in which Evans has drawn five challengers — were due at midnight Wednesday. The reports, published online Thursday by the city’s Office of Campaign Finance, indicate that four of those contenders are seeking public matching money. The fifth candidate did not meet the filing deadline and was granted an extension.

Exact match amounts will not be confirmed until campaign-finance officials verify the information candidates submit. But Evans’s challengers are already touting their access to the additional resources offered under the system created by the 2018 Fair Elections Act.

“Fair Elections has made it possible for me to run a grassroots campaign that’s based on the people’s support, not on the same old insiders and big corporate donors,” said Jordan Grossman, who was an Obama administration staff member. His campaign is emphasizing the ethical cloud over Evans, who is under federal investigation for his connection to businesses affected by D.C. government decisions.

Grossman raised the most money by the filing deadline, with more than $37,000 in contributions. With matching funds — which are supplied in part based on the number of donations that come from individual District residents — he said he anticipates that amount will grow to more than $140,000.

Kishan Putta, an elected advisory neighborhood commissioner in the Georgetown area, and Patrick Kennedy, also a Ward 2 neighborhood commissioner, each said they expect to have close to $80,000 once matching funds are calculated. A campaign official for activist and neighborhood commissioner John Fanning said Fanning expected to have about $71,000 when matching funds are included. The fifth candidate, Daniel Hernandez, said Thursday he had been granted more time to file his report.

“Both community involvement and fundraising are vital to this campaign, and we are in an extremely strong position on both fronts,” Putta said in a written statement. Since entering the race six weeks ago, he has raised nearly $13,000 in contributions, not including matching funds.

Activists who supported public funding of elections said they were heartened by candidates’ rush to take advantage of the new law.

“More than ten months away from next June’s primary, it’s exciting to see so many candidates commit to fundraising from their constituents and everyday DC residents, instead of wealthy donors and big corporations,” Jeremiah Lowery, chair of D.C. For Democracy, said in a statement.

Evans, the District’s longest-serving elected official, has not yet filed re-election paperwork but has shown no signs that he does not plan to run again.

First elected in 1991, Evans has spent months embroiled in scandals stemming from his relationships in the local business community.

In June, Evans resigned from the board of the Metro regional transit agency, which he chaired, after an internal investigation found he had knowingly violated ethics rules by taking action to help friends and clients of his private consulting firm.

He is currently the subject of a separate, pending investigation commissioned by his fellow council members, as well as an ongoing criminal probe by the federal government. His home was searched by FBI agents six weeks ago.

