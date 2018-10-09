The District would adopt one of the nation’s most aggressive plans to cut carbon emissions, aiming to use entirely renewable sources of energy for the city’s power grid just 14 years from now, under new legislation proposed by five D.C. Council members.

The bill — which would also enhance the city’s green building standards and authorize the mayor to enter regional agreements with Virginia and Maryland to cut greenhouse gas emissions — comes at a moment of international reckoning with the problem of climate change.

A report released this week by the world’s top scientific panel studying global warming warned that time has almost run out for governments to prevent catastrophic changes to the environment. The report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stated that “there is no documented historic precedent” for government action of the kind needed to avert those changes.

Those findings arrive at a time when enthusiasm in the federal government for aggressive policies to combat climate change is at a low ebb. President Trump said last year he would withdraw the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate accord, and has consistently allied himself with the coal industry, whose activities are a major source of carbon emissions.

But if the outlook for an effective international response to climate change is dim, D.C. officials should still do what they can to reduce emissions at the local level, said Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), who drafted the bill and heads the council’s committee on transportation and the environment.

“What’s the alternative — to do nothing?” Cheh said in an interview. “We either do our best and encourage others to do their best and the national government to change their position on this, or we give in and accept catastrophe.”

More than 80 witnesses were scheduled to testify on the bill Tuesday at an initial public hearing by the transportation and environment committee. The bill must also pass through the committee on business and economic development before going before the full council, which supporters hope could happen this year.

Along with Chech, the bill’s introducers were Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8).

Many of the witnesses expressed support for the bill’s core tenets at the hearing, the result of what Cheh said was a long process of discussion and debate with activists and businesses. Some supporters noted that D.C. could be directly harmed by climate change, experiencing dangerously hot summers and floods from the Potomac and Anacostia, both tidal rivers that would be affected by seal-level rise.

Others sounded a cautious note about the cost to ratepayers for an aggressive push toward entirely renewable power sources by 2032.

Sandra Mattavous-Frye, who heads the D.C. Office of the People’s Counsel — which represents the interests of utility customers in the District — said that while her office “supports the bill’s clean-energy goals” those targets should be balanced with the “equally important public policy goal of affordability” for consumers.