The District’s business establishment endured a devastating blow this week when its handpicked candidate to unseat a progressive lawmaker was tossed off the November ballot after it was determined her qualifying petitions were filled with fraudulent signatures.

S. Kathryn Allen’s aborted campaign marks the latest in a series of political losses for the business community, raising questions about its power in the nation’s capital.

Corporate leaders have failed to block the city from enacting a raft of labor-friendly laws in recent years, including a $15-an-hour minimum wage and a paid family and sick leave program funded by an employer tax. Voters in June handily passed a ballot measure to make restaurants and others increase pay for tipped workers, despite well-funded opposition from the dining industry.

The city will also begin holding publicly financed elections, which could dilute the clout of corporate donors.

“Quite frankly, the business community is not as cohesive as it used to be,” said Barbara Lang, a former leader of the D.C. Chamber of Commerce who donated $300 to Allen. “What D.C. needs is a strong leader to drive the business community, and right now nobody is stepping up in that role.”

Companies were late to mobilize against legislation that levies a 0.62 percent employer-paid payroll tax to fund one of the most generous paid family leave programs in the country. Private-sector workers will soon be eligible for eight weeks of paid maternity or paternity leave, six weeks to care for a sick relative and two weeks of personal sick time.



Dionne Bussey-Reeder, left, and Elissa Silverman. (Rachel Chason and Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), who shepherded the legislation into law, agreed to consider changing how it will be funded to placate businesses. But facing a June primary challenge from the left, he announced in February that he would leave the law alone.

“The influence of the business community is at an all-time low right now, and there is very little they are effectively delivering for their members,” said Chuck Thies, a political operative.

That’s not to say business interests hold no sway.

Even though voters approved Initiative 77 to raise wages for workers who earn tips, a majority of the D.C. Council has vowed to repeal it this fall. Several relatively business-friendly lawmakers, including Mendelson and Anita Bonds (D-At Large), easily fended off primary challenges from the left with the help of corporate donors.

But Allen’s candidacy was supposed to be an opportunity to oust a council member who has pushed labor-friendly laws and policies.

A 63-year-old insurance agent and former banking commissioner, Allen entered the race this spring as an alternative to council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), a 45-year-old favorite of progressive activists who chairs the council’s labor committee and co-sponsored the paid leave law.

Allen’s campaign was co-chaired by former mayor Anthony Williams (D) and former council member David Catania (I), now advocates for economic development and business interests. Developers and executives helped Allen pull in more money than Silverman this summer. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) worked behinds the scenes for Allen.

But Allen made a series of blunders.

Her core campaign message — “Building Bridges to Thoughtful Solutions” — was a mouthful of vagueness.

During an appearance on “The Kojo Nnamdi Show” on WAMU-FM (88.5), Allen fumbled the discussion of her core campaign issue — the 0.62 percent tax that employers will be charged to fund family leave. She repeatedly said it was a 6 percent tax. Her spokeswoman told The Washington Post that Allen would clarify her remarks, but she never did.

And the Allen campaign hired petition circulators to gather the names to put her on the ballot, leaving her with thousands of fraudulent or problematic signatures.

She said in a statement Wednesday that she was closing her campaign, suggesting that she will not appeal the decision by the Board of Elections.

“Clearly, the campaign made some mistakes,” N. William Jarvis, a well-known corporate lobbyist who gave Allen the maximum $1,000, said in a brief interview. “I don’t see a bigger issue beyond that.”

Business leaders said the Allen campaign’s problems shouldn’t reflect poorly on them.

“While the business community may support and endorse a candidate, it’s the campaign that’s responsible for all aspects of getting on the ballot, securing the get-out-the-vote effort and making sure the candidate meets voters,” said Janene Jackson, who co-chairs a coalition of D.C. business groups and did not donate to Allen.

Even after losing her most well-funded opponent, Silverman said she isn’t taking anything for granted.

“The big money, special interests suffered a big setback, but I guarantee you they will find other avenues to challenge our agenda of making D.C. more equitable and just,” she said in an email to supporters. “We still have an election to win.”

While “business community” is a broad description, the main business groups involved in legislative fights in the District are the D.C. Chamber of Commerce and Greater Washington Board of Trade.

Neither organization has been involved in the at-large council race. Instead, Allen drew support from individual business leaders, including parking magnate Russell Lindner and developers Bill Alsup and Timothy Chapman.

The collapse of her campaign may create an opening for ­Dionne Bussey-Reeder, another independent in the race for Silverman’s at-large seat, along with Rustin Lewis and a host of third-party candidates.

Bussey-Reeder, who owns an eatery in Southeast Washington, entered the race in late 2017 and presented herself as a business owner who would be hurt by the paid leave law.

But she proved to be an anemic fundraiser, and donors instead turned to Allen. Bussey-Reeder loaned her campaign money to keep it afloat, August campaign finance record shows.

Bussey-Reeder says she’s heard from Allen supporters this week and has been soliciting others for support but declined to identify them. She tried to court Williams, the former mayor, before he backed Allen. Williams did not return requests for comment.

“There’s not a council member on the council right now that ever had to make payroll, and I know what that’s like,” said Bussey-Reeder. “It’s critically important we don’t look at the business community as an enemy. We have to be inclusive.”

Thies puts the choice for business leaders this way: “Will the politicos who supported Kathryn Allen lick their wounds and get back in the fight? Or will they simply climb under a rock and hope everyone forgets what a humiliating defeat they suffered?”

Vincent B. Orange, who leads the Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged setbacks at the council but said he expects his group and others to play a bigger role in future elections.

“The business community is going to get more organized and is going to look for candidates that have a good message and candidates that are going to win,” said Orange, a former at-large council member. “The fact the business community did not get in early shows clearly it was an uphill battle, so folks kind of stood on the sidelines.”