The council can edit the changes suggested by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) a year ago — including her call to allow multistory apartment buildings in many areas now restricted to low-rise development. That proposal has caused consternation among residents who want to preserve the small-town feel of their neighborhoods, as well as those who worry that allowing new construction would lead to higher-priced housing, gentrification and displacement.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said Monday that changes to the plan are necessary before the next overhaul, which will likely happen by 2026.

“In 2006, the concern wasn’t housing. It was about economic development. We needed to get more business activity in the city,” Mendelson said.

Thanks in part to the Comprehensive Plan adopted that year, he said, the hoped-for business development has happened — and has created new problems.

“It was a different city and a different focus,” Mendelson said. “This plan says housing. Housing is important, and affordable housing.”

In particular, the plan calls for denser residential development along several well-to-do corridors, including Wisconsin and Connecticut avenues in Northwest Washington.

Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), who represents the area, has been an advocate for the increased development allowances, even as critics have said that the city doesn’t need more luxury housing and that taller buildings will disrupt the neighborhoods.

Increased density in her majority-White, wealthy ward “doesn’t solve the affordable housing problem,” Cheh said. “But if you don’t have more density, you’re not creating the foundation for a solution.”

She said creating more housing in neighborhoods where wealthy people want to live will prevent those same people from seeking out housing in more recently gentrifying neighborhoods.

“Ward 3 is already gentrified. Nobody’s going to be displaced over here,” Cheh said. “People of high incomes live over here. It’s not that they’re going to come.”

Advocates on both sides of the Comprehensive Plan debate claim to champion racial equity — from urbanists who say dense development leads to diverse neighborhoods by creating market conditions suited to more affordable housing, to their opponents, who say unchecked development has only created luxury apartments that price out longtime residents.

Fueling the already contentious debate, the council’s new Office of Racial Equity released an evaluation of Bowser’s proposals on Monday that criticized them for failing to explicitly consider race as a factor in decision-making.

The office said changes that some council members proposed before Tuesday’s meeting would make race a more salient feature of the written plan. But even then, the analysis said, the plan would perpetuate the status quo of a city divided by race and income level, rather than addressing those long-standing issues.