Brandon Todd campaigns to be reelected for Ward 4 Council at the Sala Thai restaurant in the District on May 25, 2016. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

A group of elected D.C. neighborhood commissioners is asking campaign finance authorities to investigate allegations that D.C. Council Member Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4) used government resources to promote a school board candidate.

Advisory Neighborhood Commission 4C, one of five in Todd’s district, voted 7 to 1 Wednesday to send letters to the Office of Campaign Finance and the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability requesting an inquiry.

At issue was a Nov. 30 email sent from Todd’s personal email address to promote Rhonda Henderson, who lost her bid for the Ward 4 seat on the D.C. State Board of Education last week.

The email said it was paid for by the Henderson campaign and included a disclaimer that recipients received it “because you contacted Councilmember Todd in the past.”

Several voters, who had contacted Todd’s council office for official business, were puzzled about how their personal contact information had ended up with Henderson’s campaign. Todd held fundraisers and campaigned for Henderson.

City law prohibits the use of official government resources for political purposes.

“Contacting one’s elected representatives is an essential part of democracy and comes with an expectation of privacy, as well as an expectation that such contact will not be used for political purposes,” the ANC letter says. “Councilmember Todd may have betrayed that trust and appears to have done it by misusing public resources.”

A spokesman for Todd denied that he misused government resources.

“Emails were sent by Councilmember Brandon Todd from his personal email using no government resources, using emails collected by a variety of means through his engagement with the community over more than 10 years,” said Joshua Fleitman, the spokesman. “At no time were e-mails directly or indirectly given to any campaign. Councilmember Todd looks forward to cooperating with any inquiries.”

Fleitman did not answer follow-up questions asking to clarify whether Todd used emails collected by his council office for the campaign mailing.

The Office of Campaign Finance and the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability did not immediately return requests for comment.

Henderson lost the Dec. 4 special election to Frazier O’Leary, a retired teacher endorsed by the teachers’ union and progressive groups.

She did not immediately return an email seeking comment, but previously told WAMU Radio that she did not purchase or have access to the email list Todd used.

Her loss was a blemish for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who represented Ward 4 on the council before becoming mayor in 2015 and attended events for Henderson. Bowser also was unable to deliver her home ward to Dionne Reeder, an at-large council candidate who unsuccessfully tried to unseat council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in November.

Todd, a former aide to Bowser, faced an earlier campaign finance investigation over irregularities in his 2015 special election campaign to fill the council seat Bowser vacated. Despite him not documenting more than $150,000 worth of deposits, authorities ultimately levied a minor fine.

The neighborhood commission also voted Wednesday to send Todd a letter admonishing him for not supporting campaign finance reform that the council passed last week.

“To clear your name and to begin to regain the trust of this commission, we urge you to actively support strengthening the campaign finance laws,” that letter says.