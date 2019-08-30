Corbett Price, a D.C. representative on the Metro board member of DC Metro, photographed in 2016. He resigned from the board, citing personal reasons, amid an outcry over his handling of an ethics probe. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Corbett Price resigned Friday as the District’s second voting Metro board representative, following growing demands for his ouster over his attempts to conceal an ethics violation by D.C Council member and former Metro board chairman Jack Evans.

In a letter to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), Price cited an upcoming surgical procedure and a “personal family matter” as reasons for stepping down.

“My past level of commitment and dedication to the WMATA Board and the wonderful organization it represents cannot be sustained, so I have made the only appropriate decision,” wrote Price.

The mayor appointed Price, a health-care executive and one of her political donors, to the powerful regional transit board in 2015. The D.C. Council approved him for a second term earlier this year.

Price came under fire for his role in the Metro ethics probe into Evans, a Democrat who represents Ward 2 on the D.C. Council.



Jack Evans, left, chats with fellow Metro board member Corbett Price on his last day as board chairman, on June, 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

An investigation by the transit agency found that Evans had failed to disclose a conflict of interest arising from his private consulting work for the District’s largest parking company that was secretly paying his consulting firm $50,000 per year.

Records of the probe obtained by The Washington Post said that both Evans and Price — in addition to falsely stating that Evans was cleared of wrongdoing — badgered Metro’s general counsel and maneuvered in other ways to prevent the findings from becoming public.

The Metro board launched an ethics inquiry into Evans after The Washington Post reported how he touted his position on the D.C. Council and on the Metro board while soliciting private employment from law firms that represent companies with business interests in the city. Evans is the target of a separate federal investigation into the intersection of his private employment and official actions.

Evans resigned from the board in June after the ethics violation became public. Price survived a vote in the D.C. Council to remove him from the board.

Several lawmakers who voted against removing Price from the board — including Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) — turned on him after The Post reported that Price had tried to keep the ethics finding against Evans from the public.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said he told the mayor this week “that support for (Price) is diminishing in the council.”

Price has said the criticism of him would deter other people in the private sector from civic engagement.

“I can understand why we cannot get corporate leaders to serve on these boards of the city because of this foolishness and nonsense,” Price said in an interview earlier this month.

Throughout the saga, the mayor has repeatedly defended Price and dismissed his role in attempting to conceal Evans’s violations.

“I can’t really comment on if a phone call is pressuring somebody,” Bowser told reporters last week. “All [Metro] board members can get access to information, so I don’t think there’s any allegation against Corbett Price other than making a phone call.”

Price, his relatives and his companies gave more than $35,000 to Bowser’s 2014 mayoral campaign and inaugural committee, records show.

A consulting firm owned by Price’s wife managed the District's struggling public hospital United Medical Center between 2016 and 2018. The Council voted not to extend the contract after Post stories on the hospital’s financial problems and fatal lapses in patient care.

With the departures of Price and Evans from the Metro board, D.C. officials must find two replacements to represent the city’s interests at the transit agency.

