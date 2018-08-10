Virginia Republican Corey A. Stewart likes to say that he embraces the controversy he has stirred by, among other things, pushing for the preservation of Confederate monuments, blaming illegal immigration for rising crime and comparing the city of Danville to a failed dystopia.

But earlier this week, Stewart, who is running to unseat Sen. Tim Kaine (D) in November, ordered the removal of a statement posted on his Twitter account calling a Muslim candidate for governor in Michigan “an ISIS commie.”

The tweet about progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed — a Rhodes scholar who is the son of Egyptian immigrants — came after he lost the Democratic nomination to Gretchen Whitmer in a primary election held Tuesday.

“Michigan almost elected a far left ISIS commie,” the tweet read, warning followers that if Kaine is reelected a similar fate awaits Virginia. “This guy wants to abolish ICE and won 300,000 votes. Dangerous stuff. Don’t let wimpy @timkaine bring this dangerous stuff to VA.”

Stewart, who is chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, did not immediately return messages Friday.

According to reports on TheHill.com and elsewhere, the campaign released a statement Thursday night saying that the tweet was posted by a vendor who had been operating off unconfirmed rumors that El-Sayed had received support “from extremists.”

When he saw the tweet, Stewart said, he had it deleted.

“I don’t believe in guilt by association,” the statement read, referring to past campaign troubles over Stewart’s connections to people who harbor white supremacist beliefs. “I have been the target of very similar smears and I don’t believe in using such tactics against others.”

The Hill reported that Stewart said his campaign terminated the vendor’s access to Stewart’s Twitter account as a result of the tweet, but did not discipline the person any further.

A spokesman for Kaine declined to comment.