Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Tuesday told reporters that she planned to sign the council-approved budget, even though lawmakers partly rebuffed her request last week to reallocate more than $11 million to ultimately expand the city’s police force by 170 officers. She had also asked the council to reconsider a budget measure that raised taxes on residents making more than $250,000 per year, which lawmakers said would help fund housing vouchers and subsidize wages for day-care workers. Funds from the tax increase also allowed the council to raise the city’s local match of the federal earned-income tax credit — already among the highest in the country — from 40 percent to 55 percent starting in 2023.