Bowser revealed in May that the city’s family leave program, which funds parental leave for workers through a tax on their employers, was overfunded by more than $400 million — possibly because the coronavirus pandemic curtailed the number of workers eligible for the benefits. She proposed using the excess funds to reduce the tax rate on businesses by more than half for one year, while allowing workers to claim the benefit in more circumstances, such as two weeks of paid leave to recover from sexual assault or domestic violence.