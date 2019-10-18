The District’s contract with Intralot had been on hold for several weeks under a temporary while both sides made legal arguments. In his Friday ruling, Campbellsaid he did not expect the lawsuit to succeed, calling it “ unlikely.”

The lawsuit filed by Dylan Carragher, a D.C. resident and the founder of a sports betting technology business, argued that the $215 million contract with Intralot violated federal law because District officials awarded it without competitive bidding.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), which defended the contract, did not immediately comment Friday.

Carragher’s attorney, Donald Temple, said he was disappointed with the ruling and an appeal was in order. “It’s clearly a disturbing opinion and contradicts the case law,” he said.

Earlier this year, the D.C. Council narrowly voted to suspend competitive bidding rules and allow Intralot, which already held the contract to operate the D.C. Lottery, to continue running the lottery and also manage the city’s new online sports gambling.

The lawsuit alleged that by suspending competitive bidding rules for the contract, District officials violated the Home Rule Act, which established local government in the nation’s capital.

Under the Home Rule Act, the District’s chief financial officer is to carry out his office’s procurement of goods and services but must follow District procurement law. Carragher’s lawyer, Donald Temple, argued that because the D.C. Lottery falls under the purview of the chief financial officer, the D.C. Council was not entitled to exempt the contract from the procurement law.

The judge disagreed.

“We can spend all day asking whether the council should have done it,” Campbell said. “But it clearly and plainly was within the council’s authority to do that.”

In pushing for a no-bid contract this year, the District’s chief financial officer, Jeffrey DeWitt, argued that it would allow the city to quickly launch and tax sports betting ahead of neighboring Maryland and Virginia, neither of which has legalized the practice.

Top executives at two of the country’s largest mobile sports betting platforms, FanDuel and DraftKings, argued that sportsbetting should not be run by a monopoly in the District. They said the city should create an open, competitive market of licensed sports betting operators because it would yield the most revenue for the District and deliver a better product to consumers.

Critics of the contract also say that it did not meet the spirit of a local law that requires companies with large public contracts to share some of that work with small local firms as a way to strengthen the local economy and grow jobs.

An investigation by The Washington Post found that the business Intralot has listed as its main subcontractor, Veterans Services Corp., had no employees, and that its website touted executives who didn’t work there. The small firm’s chief executive is an employee of Intralot’s subsidiary, DC09, and lives in Maryland.

The deal with Intralot divided D.C. Council members, but in July they approved the contract with Intralot in a 7-to-5 vote. Several council members on the losing side of the vote have said the lawsuit validates their concerns.

This story will be updated.